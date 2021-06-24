Dothan airport holds first youth aviation camp
The Dothan Regional Airport helped kids take flight and learn the ins and outs of aviation at the first ever Adventures in Aviation Kid’s Camp this week. The three-day camp was created to engage and educate 25 students from Dothan City Schools between the ages of 10-12 who lack experience and exposure in the air travel industry. The free camp provided lunch and snacks, as well as transportation to and from the airport each day.dothaneagle.com
