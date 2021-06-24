Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dothan, AL

Dothan airport holds first youth aviation camp

By Sydney McDonald
Dothan Eagle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dothan Regional Airport helped kids take flight and learn the ins and outs of aviation at the first ever Adventures in Aviation Kid’s Camp this week. The three-day camp was created to engage and educate 25 students from Dothan City Schools between the ages of 10-12 who lack experience and exposure in the air travel industry. The free camp provided lunch and snacks, as well as transportation to and from the airport each day.

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Dothan, AL
Lifestyle
Dothan, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Dothan City Schools#Tsa#Styrofoam#Dothan Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Education
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Jobs
Country
Vietnam
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Democrats try to block GOP voting bill by fleeing state

President Joe Biden will deliver a major speech on voting rights Tuesday as Republican-led states introduce changes to election laws nationwide. Democrats in the state legislature flew to Washington, D.C. yesterday to break a quorum and block a GOP voting bill. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to break down the latest developments.
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

Schumer says he plans to meet with Texas Democrats today to "plot strategy" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday spoke at length about the importance of protecting voting rights as Texas Democrats are at the US Capitol today after leaving the state on Monday in an effort to block GOP from passing restrictive new voting laws.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy