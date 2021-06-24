Cancel
29 ways to splash and swim this summer with Seattle Parks and Recreation

By Kyle Morrison
Whether you like to lap swim, dunk, dog-paddle or wade, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) has more than two dozen ways to hit the water this summer! Despite funding challenges due to the pandemic, we’ve put together two outdoor pools, two indoor pools, eight lifeguarded beaches, eleven wading pools and seven sprayparks for the community to enjoy until Labor Day. Please note the temporary schedule adjustments for wading pools below due to the regional chlorine shortage.

Here’s a list of all the aquatic possibilities in Seattle parks this summer of 2021:

OUTDOOR POOLS – opened on June 19

SPR operates two unique outdoor pools every summer. This year both will offer lap and recreational swim sessions, and Mounger will offer water fitness as well.

  • Lowery C. “Pop” Mounger Pool, at 2535 32nd Ave. W, 206-684-4708, will open daily June 19 to September 6. Mounger Pool is really two pools in one place. The “big pool” has a 50-foot corkscrew slide and the warmer, shallower “little pool” is great for relaxing and for teaching little ones.
  • Colman Pool, at 8603 Fauntleroy Way SW, 206-684-7494, will open daily June 19 to September 6. The pool enjoys a spectacular view of Puget Sound from its prime location on the beach in West Seattle’s Lincoln Park. It features heated salt water!

INDOOR POOLS – already open; June 21 begins expanded programming

Though most of our indoor pools remain closed due to the staffing and budget challenges from the pandemic, we were pleased to be able to open Medgar Evers and Rainier Beach pools earlier this spring. On June 21 each of those pools will offer lap, recreational, and fitness swims at reduced capacity. Pre-registration will no longer be required or offered. All sessions will be available for drop-in admission only, on a first come, first served basis. Admission for all swims will be sold 15 minutes prior to each swim. Please keep in mind that there is a maximum capacity to swims and swims may sell out. Please maintain 6 feet between your family and others while waiting in line.

Medgar Evers Pool info can be found here; and Rainier Beach Pool details are here.

BEACHES – open June 26

This year beginning June 26, SPR is offering safe, lifeguarded beaches at eight sites around the city – and we strongly recommend swimming only where lifeguards are present. Our summer beaches are open daily, weather permitting, from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. OPen until Labor Day. More information available at http://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches.

  • Madrona (853 Lake Washington Blvd.)
  • Magnuson (6505 NE 65th St.)
  • Matthews (9300 51st Ave. NE)
  • Madison (1900 43rd Ave. E)
  • Mount Baker (2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S.)
  • Pritchard Island (8400 55th Ave S.)
  • Seward (5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S)
  • West Green Lake (7312 W Green Lake Dr.)

WADING POOLS – open June 26

Little ones love the cool, shallow water and your grown-up feet will too! We will operate 11 wading pool sites this summer until Labor Day. We open on days with sunny skies and warm temperatures 70 degrees or over. You can check status if you’re unsure by calling the hotline, 206-684-7796, by mid to late morning each day. Please note that wading pools take about an hour to fill and drain each day, as required by law. The wading pool schedule is also available online at: http://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/spray-parks-and-wading-pools

Due to a regional shortage of chlorine that is just coming to the fore, SPR must make temporary adjustments to this summer’s wading pool schedules. Spraypark schedules remain unaffected at this time.

For wading pools, the new schedule allows all previously-announced pools to open, but on an alternating schedule. This will enable equitable distribution of our current supply of chlorine until we can obtain more. When that occurs, our plan is to open each wading pool 7 days per week. Some pools will operate from Saturday to Tuesday, and some from Thursday to Sunday. For now, all wading pools will be closed on Wednesdays.

We understand how frustrating this situation is, and share in your disappointment. Rest assured that staff is working diligently to solve the matter, and know that we will update you as soon as we know more. Please note that we have 2 outdoor pools open, 2 indoor pools open, and eight swimming beaches opening June 26.

Operating hours for most are from noon to 7 pm. Temporary schedule, beginning Saturday June 26:

Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

  • Dahl
  • Delridge (11am to 5:30pm)
  • Soundview
  • South Park
  • Volunteer

Wednesday

  • All wading pools closed

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

  • Bitter Lake
  • East Queen Anne
  • Green Lake (opens 7/2)
  • Lincoln
  • Powell Barnett
  • Van Asselt

SPRAYPARKS

A number of Seattle parks have water spray features where you and the kiddos can cool off. We will operate 7 sprayparks this summer, beginning June 26 until Labor Day.

These sprayparks will be open from 11 am to 8 pm each day of the week:

  • Beacon Mountain in Jefferson Park
  • Georgetown Playfield
  • Highland Park
  • Northacres Park
  • South Lake Union Park
  • Yesler Terrace Community Center
  • Miller Community Center

This spraypark’s opening date is still being determined, and will be open from 11 am to 8 pm each day of the week:

  • Pratt Playground Spraypark

*Spraypark and wading pool schedules are subject to change. Check back at http://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/spray-parks-and-wading-pools for details or follow the SPR Wading Pool Facebook page.

