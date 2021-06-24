Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Cal Will Allow Full Capacity at Home Football Games This Season

By Jake Curtis
Posted by 
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 18 days ago

"Awesome."

That was Cal coach Justin Wilcox's one-word response to the news that the Golden Bears will allow fall capacity at California Memorial Stadium for football games this fall.

Cal made the announcement Thursday that there will be a return to normalcy regarding home football games in 2021.

Last season, during the pandemic, only a few select people were allowed to attend Cal football games, which were contested in an eerie silence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oI63M_0aeNhbi600
A virtually empty Memorial Stadium during Cal's 2020 game against nationally ranked Oregon. Photo by Kelley L. Cox, USA TODAY Sports

But that apparently is over. All Pac-12 schools are expected to allow full-capacity attendance at their home games this fall. USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington, Washington State, Utah and Colorado have announced they will be at full capacity in 2021, and officials at Oregon and Oregon State have said they expect to be at full capacity. Stanford has not yet made an announcement on the issue, but it had limited fan attendance at its spring game, so it seems likely the Cardinal will allow full capacity at home games in the fall.

Besides Cal home games being open to spectators, traditions such as the Cal band, cheer and spirit, and Tailgate Town will return.

Full details regarding health and safety protocols, which will be in alignment with state guidelines, will be announced prior to the start of the fall seasons for all Golden Bear sports.

"We are excited to be able to welcome our fans back to Memorial Stadium and to all of our outdoor venues this fall," Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a statement released by the school. "We know how much our fans have missed the experience of attending our games in person, which we can see through a 95 percent renewal rate for football season tickets and high demand for new tickets. We are looking forward to an exciting season here in Berkeley, and as we have done since the start of the pandemic, we will follow all state and local health protocols to ensure a safe environment for all those who come out to our games."

Cal football will host six opponents in Berkeley this fall, beginning Saturday, Sept. 4 vs. Nevada and concluding against USC on Saturday, Nov. 13. Other games are against Sacramento State (Sept. 18), Washington State (Oct. 2), Colorado (Oct. 23) and Oregon State (Oct. 30).

Season-ticket membership starts as low as $150 per seat, guaranteeing the lowest price, best seat location, parking, and access to away games and postseason tickets. For more information, visit CalBears.com/tickets or email goldstandard@berkeley.edu. Fans can also send a text to (800) GO BEARS (462-3277).

Cal will transition to mobile ticketing exclusively for all athletic events beginning this fall.

Schedules for sports other than football will be announced later this summer.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
95
Followers
353
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
Berkeley, CA
College Sports
City
Stanford, CA
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Home Games#Football Season#American Football#The Golden Bears#Pac 12#Usc#Oregon State#Cardinal#Tailgate Town#Golden Bear#Cal Sports Report#Twitter#Si
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
Facebook
Related
Berkeley, CAPosted by
CalSportsReport

Pro Football Focus Provides Surprising Pac-12 QB Rankings

Pro Football Focus, the darling of data geeks, has ranked all 130 FBS teams in terms of their quarterback situation, and it provides some interesting results. We have noted in past stories that Cal quarterback Chase Garbers is not getting much love from preseason all-conference teams, but he occupies an unusual place in the PFF quarterback rankings. He is ranked lower than Washington’s Dylan Morris and Washington State’s Jayden de Laura, but higher than Utah’s Charlie Brewer and Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels.
MLBPosted by
CalSportsReport

Cal's Dylan Beavers Named Second-Team Freshman All-American

The effects of the pandemic allowed Cal outfieder Dylan Beavers, who was a sophomore this past season, to be named to Baseball America's second-team freshman All-America team. Beavers was not an everyday player for the Golden Bears in 2020, when he started just eight of the Golden Bears' 16 games before the pandemic halted the season.
Nevada StatePosted by
CalSportsReport

Cal Opens as a Slight Betting Favorite in Opener Against Nevada

Cal’s 2021 football season does not begin for another two months, but BetOnline.ag has made the Golden Bears a slight favorite in their opener against Nevada. BetOnline this week provided betting lines for most of the college football games on the opening weekend of the college football season as well as the handful of games that will be played the previous week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy