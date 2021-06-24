Lexar’s New SD Express Memory Cards Hit Ludicrous Speeds

All Arlo video recordings are kept in the cloud, you can attach an SD card to your Arlo Go or Arlo Q Plus camera and store Arlo recordings. Local storage on an SD card cannot be utilised to replace cloud recording on its own. You must remove the SD card from your Arlo Go or Arlo Q Plus camera to watch movies saved on a local storage SD card. Always use the instructions in this article to properly eject SD cards from your camera. Cloud recording remains active after an SD card is ejected, while SD card recording is disabled as soon as the SD card is removed. An SD card reader, often known as a memory card reader, is required to see the files on your SD card. Although most PCs do not come with an SD card reader, several affordable readers with normal USB or Micro USB ports are available. Make sure you get an SD card reader that can read Micro SD cards if you buy one.