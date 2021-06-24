Cancel
Lexar’s New SD Express Memory Cards Hit Ludicrous Speeds

By Suzanne Humphries
reviewgeek.com
 19 days ago

Lexar, known for its flash memory products, just announced that it is actively working on a new SD Express card, a new format that’s three times faster than current UHS-II cards. It’s also developing a microSD equivalent for smaller devices. The cards will use the PCI Express 4.0 specification, which...

