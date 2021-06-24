Lexar’s New SD Express Memory Cards Hit Ludicrous Speeds

Looking for the best SD memory cards for Nikon Z fc? Here are our top recommended and fastest SD cards for Nikon Z fc mirrorless camera. The Nikon Z fc has a single SD memory card slot that supports the UHS-I SD cards. Sporting a 20.9MP DX-Format CMOS sensor and EXPEED 6 image processor, the Nikon Z fc (Amazon, B&H, Adorama) supports quick continuous shooting up to 11 fps, UHD 4K video recording at up to 30 fps and Full HD recording at up to 120 fps, and sensitivity up to ISO 51200. Despite its classic looks, this Nikon Z fc camera is updated for contemporary content creation and features a fully articulating touchscreen LCD, supports live streaming, is compatible with external microphones, and has an advanced 209-point AF system with full-time subject tracking and eye-detection AF. So, the Nikon Z fc’s compact, lightweight body is highly portable but packs superb operability and rendering capability, making it easy to handle for both existing and first-time mirrorless camera users.
