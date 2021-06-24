Cancel
Accidents

90+ missing in rubble of collapsed condominium building

By Lisa Sturgis
kyma.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURFSIDE, Fla. (KYMA, KECY) - First responders now say at least 99 people are missing in the rubble of a condominium building that collapsed Thursday near Miami. So far rescuers have pulled 35 people from the debris. One did not survive their injuries. The building's manager says the tower was...

kyma.com

Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Firefighters offer cat food to missing pets trapped alive in the Miami condo collapse rubble

In addition to human survivors, firefighters at the collapsed building in Surfside, Florida are looking for pets.Less than half of Champlain Towers South remains standing after the apartment complex partially collapsed last week, leaving at least 16 dead and 147 missing. But in that remaining part of the building, officials believe some families’ dogs, cats, and other animals may still be alive.“It’s heartbreaking,” Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell told The Washington Post. “So for there to be some hope that families can be reunited with these pets in this tragedy, it is important. They are going to have lost...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Miami condo collapse: Firefighters talked to woman trapped in rubble but couldn’t rescue her

Firefighters say a woman trapped in the wreckage of Champlain Towers died while waiting for help, even after the rescuers managed to speak to her.“Everybody that was there, that’s what we were trying to do, get this lady out and comfort her,” an anonymous rescue worker told WPLG. “She was asking for help and she was pleading to be taken out of there.”Hours after the building in Surfside, Florida collapsed, rescue workers learned of a woman who was still alive in a lower level of the wreckage.Venturing inside without even knowing yet if the rubble was stable, the crew...
AccidentsNBC New York

Teen Pulled From Rubble of Collapsed Condo Pleaded With Rescuers: ‘Please Don't Leave Me'

"There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie. The members of the Fang and Handler family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy, compassion and support we have received," the family said in a statement. "The many heartfelt words of encouragement and love have served as a much needed source of strength during this devastating time. On behalf of Stacie’s son, Jonah, we ask you now to please respect our privacy to grieve and to try to help each other heal.”
AccidentsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Surfside Rescue Workers Heard Woman’s Voice in Rubble at Collapse Site

Rescue workers at the Surfside condo tower site heard a woman’s voice in the rubble in the hours after the collapse but did not find her, said Miami Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky in a press briefing Thursday morning. “They were searching for a female voice, is what we heard for several hours, and eventually we didn’t hear her voice anymore,” Cominsky said. “Unfortunately we didn’t have success with that.” As of Thursday morning, the bodies of 18 victims have been recovered while more than 140 remain missing in the rubble, NBC 6 reports. Rescue efforts at the South Florida site were halted early Thursday as local officials fear that the rest of the structure may collapse after rescue workers recalled hearing noises from the building and sensors went off, leaving them to fear it may be moving. Cominsky thanked rescue workers for their continued work at the site as they remain on stand-by. “Everyone that’s here on scene trying to do the best we can in these heroic efforts,” Cominsky said.
Accidentsnewsy.com

Rescuers Say Survivors Could Still Be Inside Collapsed Building

Rescue workers digging for a fifth day into the remnants of a collapsed Florida condo building stressed Monday that they could still find survivors in the rubble, a hope family members clung to even though no one has been pulled out alive since the first hours after the structure fell.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Miami building collapse: Remaining section of Surfside tower is demolished with explosives

The remaining structure left behind after the Miami building collapse has been brought down by demolition crews using explosives, after warnings that a tropical storm could render the site unsafe.Rescue teams are expected to resume the search for survivors once the demolition is complete at the Champlain Towers South condo building. They have so far recovered the remains of 24 people, with 121 still missing. No one has been pulled out of the rubble alive since the first day following the 24 June collapse at Surfside in southern Florida. The search and rescue mission was suspended on Saturday to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trapped worker rescued from collapsed Washington building

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - Search and rescue crews on Thursday freed a construction worker who had been trapped for more than 90 minutes inside a partially-built five-story building that collapsed during a rain storm in Washington. The man, who was not identified by authorities, was taken to a local...
AccidentsPosted by
WFAE

4 More Victims Identified In Florida Condo Collapse

As rescuers continue to comb through the wreckage in Surfside, Fla., Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday evening that rescuers had identified another four victims in the partial collapse of the Chaplain Towers South building. Miami-Dade police released the names of the additional victims on Twitter: Leon Oliwkowiicz,...
AccidentsPosted by
National News Alert

Rescuers at Surfside condo collapse turn to recovery mode after no signs of life found; death toll reaches 54

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (This story has been updated with new developments.) (SURFSIDE, Fla.) The search and rescue operation will transition toward recovey mode while more victims continue to be found within the rubble of the Champlain Towers South Condo, according to CNN. No survivors have been found and officials say there are no signs of life imminent.
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Search called off for survivors of Florida condo tower collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla., July 7 (Reuters) - South Florida officials on Wednesday called off the search for survivors of a June condominium tower collapse, saying there was no longer any hope of pulling someone alive from the ruins of the flattened building. Crews who have extracted the remains of 54 people...

