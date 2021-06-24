Cancel
Drew McIntyre Is Surprised It Took This Long for the Kilt to Become a Fashion Trend

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre appeared on Audacy’s Stryker & Klein this week to promote SummerSlam 2021. He discussed the kilt becoming a fashion trend and more. Below are some highlights:. Drew McIntyre on the kilt becoming a fashion trend: “I’m surprised it took this long to be honest…the Scots...

WWEComicBook

WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre Earns Money in the Bank Spot Despite Huge Effort From Riddle

Riddle fought his way through two grueling matches on this week's Monday Night Raw to try and earn Randy Orton a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but by the end of the night, it was Drew McIntyre who took the final Raw spot. This week's episode started off with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville explaining that Orton could not compete in a scheduled triple threat match on Raw, but Riddle convinced them that if he won the show-opening battle royal he'd be able to fight for Orton's spot in the match with AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre. The two relented.
WWEBleacher Report

Drew McIntyre Qualifies for 2021 WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Even after losing to Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell, Drew McIntyre still has a path to the WWE Championship. McIntyre won a Triple Threat match on Raw against Riddle and AJ Styles to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match:. WWE @WWE. DREW MCINTYRE IS GOING...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Top Star Misses Tonight’s WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre Earns Money In The Bank Spot

Randy Orton did not appear on this week’s WWE RAW after being advertised. Orton had been advertised for tonight’s Money In the Bank Second Chance Qualifier Triple Threat with Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles. WWE was still advertising Orton for the match right up until RAW hit the air on the USA Network.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Update On Baron Corbin’s New Character, WWE Files New Trademarks

Earlier this week the WWE filed for three new trademarks. “Happy Corbin” and “Nikki A.S.H.” were filed on June 25 and it appears they will potentially be used as the new names for Baron Corbin and Nikki Cross. Baron Corbin recently lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura on a June...
WWEnewsbrig.com

Drew McIntyre wants his old theme back

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus appeared on an episode of the Battleground podcast where Drew stated that he would be willing to convince Vince McMahon to bring back his old entrance theme song. He also poked fun at Sheamus, saying that nobody wants “Lobster Head”, referring to The Celtic Warrior’s old WWE theme song, “Written in My Face” by Jim Johnston.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

6/28 WWE RAW TALK REPORT: Drew McIntyre discusses winning MITB, Ryker talks split with Elias, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRED ON PEACOCK (VIA WWE NETWORK) This week’s guests: Jaxson Ryker, Natalya & Tamina, and Drew McIntyre. – After welcoming us to the show, Kevin Patrick touted the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV and introduced R-Truth and of course had to talk about the 24/7 title that Truth won back and then lost again. Truth blamed Patrick for not helping him and unfortunately for this show, they kept talking about it.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Jinder Mahal Arrives On A Motorcycle, Steals Drew McIntyre’s Family Heirloom Sword On 7/5 WWE Raw

Jinder Mahal is back and he's got a new attitude and a new sword, for the time being. Jinder Mahal is a former WWE Champion and he is looking to revitalize his career alongside two new heavies in Shanky and Veer. Since his most recent return, he has defeated Jeff Hardy on Monday Night Raw and introduced his new backup. most recently, he openly spoke about being denied an opportunity to enter the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE RAW News – Drew McIntyre Takes Out Jinder Mahal’s Motorcycle, Ricochet/Morrison

As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre took out Jinder Mahal’s motorcycle. During a backstage vignette, McIntyre revealed that the sword Mahal stole last week wasn’t his real family sword (for those unaware, Vince McMahon owns the sword) and proceeded to tear apart Mahal’s bike. You can check out some highlights from that segment below:
WWEewrestlingnews.com

John Cena Reacts To Drew McIntyre’s Recent Comments About Wanting To Face Him

During a recent interview with On Demand Entertainment, John Cena commented on Drew McIntyre’s recent comments about wanting to face him when he returns. Cena said,. “Well, I always appreciate being involved in a conversation of saying things are important because that means people haven’t forgotten what you’ve put forth as an effort. But man, what a way to set yourself up for disappointment. In no way, shape, or form is Drew in a position to make matches or make things happen and I’m not either. Neither of us have that power. That’s beyond our capacity, so I certainly am grateful for being mentioned, which is awesome. I got more matches left in the WWE. I’m not done, but I’ve never approached anything like, ‘I’d like to work with this person or ‘I want to have a match with this person,’ because I don’t make those choices. They say, ‘Hey, we’d like you to do this.’ Alright, it’s time to go to work and that’s really allowed me to enjoy every step of the way. I think if we build up expectations in our head, like I hate to say this to Drew, but if that never happens, how is supposed to feel about that?”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jinder Mahal vs. Drew McIntyre Ends In A No Contest On RAW

During Monday night’s edition of RAW, we saw two former WWE Champions (and best friends in real-life) collide as Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre fought tooth and nail but it did not end in “The Scottish Psychopath’s” favor. Mahal got the upper-hand early on as he hit a Vertical Suplex...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Drew McIntyre Comments On The WWE Releases, Talent Reinventing Themselves

During a recent interview with the International Business Times, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre commented on the recent WWE releases, how those talents can reinvent themselves, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his reaction to the recent WWE releases: “You know, when the releases...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Discusses Recent WWE Releases

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently sat down for a virtual press conference to answer a variety of questions. During the conference the International Business Times’ Nissi Icasiano asked McIntyre about the company releases several wrestlers. McIntyre admitted that seeing his fellow wrestlers released is never a pleasant experience. However, he...

