After a couple of leaks over the last few days, Marvel officially released some images and details of the new line of toys on the way for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thanks to these photos of Funko POP!s, Hasbro Legends figures, and LEGO sets, we know what Spider-Man's new suit will look like in the movie. We also know that the suit that Peter will be wearing in the next film is called the "Integrated Suit," and that could provide some hints at new powers for the young web-crawler.