Yealimi Noh had at least one goal set for this week – make the cut. In her two previous appearances at the Marathon LPGA Classic, Noh hadn’t recorded an under-par round. Coming off a T26 performance at the Volunteers of America Classic, the 19-year-old is one step closer to seeing the weekend after firing a bogey-free 65 to sit in a tie for third heading into Friday. She recorded a single birdie on her front-nine on No. 6, but converted four more in her final eight holes to finish at -5.