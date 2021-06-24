Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johns Creek, GA

Lizette Salas among Americans looking to boost Solheim stock at Women's PGA

By Amy Rogers
Golf Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNS CREEK, Ga. – U.S. Solheim Cup captain Pat Hurst drew a line in the sand. Hurst said in May that she'd only consider players inside the top 20 in the Solheim Cup point standings when it comes to naming her three captain's picks following the conclusion of the AIG Women’s Open on Aug. 23. That’s when both the U.S. and European Solheim Cup teams will be finalized ahead of the match in September.

www.golfchannel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Johns Creek, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Aig Women S Open#European#Atlanta Athletic Club#Kpmg Women#The U S Solheim Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
Place
Americas
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Why Texas Democrats are doomed to fail

(CNN) — The visuals were powerful. Two chartered planes taking off from Texas -- and landing in the nation's capital -- filled with Democratic legislators fleeing a Republican attempt to pass one of the nation's most stringent voting bills. But the political reality for those Democrats -- and for voting...
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

Schumer says he plans to meet with Texas Democrats today to "plot strategy" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday spoke at length about the importance of protecting voting rights as Texas Democrats are at the US Capitol today after leaving the state on Monday in an effort to block GOP from passing restrictive new voting laws.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy