Lizette Salas among Americans looking to boost Solheim stock at Women's PGA

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – U.S. Solheim Cup captain Pat Hurst drew a line in the sand. Hurst said in May that she'd only consider players inside the top 20 in the Solheim Cup point standings when it comes to naming her three captain's picks following the conclusion of the AIG Women’s Open on Aug. 23. That’s when both the U.S. and European Solheim Cup teams will be finalized ahead of the match in September.