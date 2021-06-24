Angels' Jose Quijada: Brought back up to big club
Quijada was recalled by the Angels on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. The left-hander's call-up was part of a series of transactions Tuesday that included the activation of fellow pitcher Jose Quintana and the optioning of Jaime Barria and Chris Rodriguez. Quijada previously saw action in two major-league appearances in May, totaling 3.1 scoreless innings and allowing only one hit while compiling a 5:3 K:BB.www.cbssports.com
