The final approval on a $39 million settlement between WWE and investors has been secured. Wrestling Inc. and Bloomberg Law report that the settlement, finalized late in 2020, was approved in a federal New York court last week. The settlement stems from a class action lawsuit filed against WWE, accusing them of misleading investors as to the health of the business in Saudi Arabia — mainly the television media deal.