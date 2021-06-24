Red Sox's Danny Santana: Retreats to bench

Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. After going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Wednesday's 8-2 loss, Santana will retreat to the bench in favor of the newly recalled Michael Chavis. Though Christian Arroyo's knee injury paved the way for Santana to pick up four starts in the past five games, the latter has failed to take advantage of his opportunities. Since being promoted from Triple-A Worcester in late May, Santana is slashing .123/.208/.246 with a 27.8 percent strikeout rate across 72 plate appearances.