Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox's Danny Santana: Retreats to bench

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. After going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Wednesday's 8-2 loss, Santana will retreat to the bench in favor of the newly recalled Michael Chavis. Though Christian Arroyo's knee injury paved the way for Santana to pick up four starts in the past five games, the latter has failed to take advantage of his opportunities. Since being promoted from Triple-A Worcester in late May, Santana is slashing .123/.208/.246 with a 27.8 percent strikeout rate across 72 plate appearances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Christian Arroyo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retreats#Red Sox#Rays#The Providence Journal#Triple A Worcester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Royals broadcast confused by 'little' Danny Santana's home run

Danny Santana snapped out of his slump with a five-RBI day in Thursday's Boston Red Sox win over the Kansas City Royals. Three of those runs came in the fourth inning, when the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder flicked his wrists and sent an opposite-field home run into the Red Sox bullpen. The homer produced a humorous reaction from the Royals broadcast.
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox’ Danny Santana removed from Tuesday’s game against Angels due to left quad injury: ‘We’re going to be very careful,’ Alex Cora says

Red Sox utility man Danny Santana was forced to exit Tuesday night’s game against the Angels in the seventh inning due to a left quad injury, manager Alex Cora said. Santana, who started at first base for Boston in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to Los Angeles, sustained the injury while running out a ground ball he hit to second base off Angels starter Shohei Ohtani.
MLBnumberfire.com

Boston's Danny Santana handling first base duties on Tuesday night

Boston Red Sox utility-man Danny Santana is batting eighth in Tuesday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will man first after Bobby Dalbec was benched against the Angels. numberFire's models project Santana to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Boston Red Sox notebook: Rotation reshuffle imminent, Chaim Bloom shares thoughts on Jarren Duran; Danny Santana’s injury may force roster move Wednesday

ANAHEIM, Calif. — With the All-Star break approaching, the Red Sox are about to reshuffle their rotation. After Eduardo Rodriguez starts Wednesday’s series finale in Anaheim and Garrett Richards pitches Friday night against the Phillies, the Sox plan to flip-flop Martín Pérez and Nick Pivetta so that Pérez will pitch Saturday and Pivetta will close the first half against his former team Sunday afternoon. Because Nathan Eovaldi made the All-Star team and will pitch in the exhibition next Tuesday night, the Sox decided to push him back a couple days in New York next weekend.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox bring Kevin Plawecki back from injured list, place Danny Santana on IL

The Red Sox have one more series to go before they finally get a few nights off (most of them do, anyway) for the All-Star break. They kick off that three-game set against the Phillies here Friday night at Fenway, but before the game they announced a flurry of roster moves. Kevin Plawecki is coming back from the injured list, with Connor Wong heading back down to Worcester. Additionally, Danny Santana is hitting the injured with a quad strain suffered in L.A., with Michael Chavis coming back up to Boston.
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox roster moves: Kevin Plawecki activated from injured list, Connor Wong optioned to Triple-A Worcester; Danny Santana placed on IL, Michael Chavis recalled

Before opening up a three-game series against the Phillies at Fenway Park on Friday night, the Red sox made a series of roster moves. First off, backup catcher Kevin Plawecki was activated from the 10-day injured list. In a corresponding move, catching prospect Connor Wong was optioned to Triple-A Worcester following Wednesday’s game against the Angels.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Danny Santana Injury: Latest On Red Sox Utilityman, Who Left Vs. Angels

A quad injury is what ultimately got Danny Santana pulled from Tuesday night’s Boston Red Sox game. The super-utilityman, who most often has played first base or in the outfield this season for the Sox, came up lame while running out a groundout to end the top of the seventh inning of the eventual 5-3 loss. He was promptly replaced at first by Bobby Dalbec to begin the bottom half of the stanza.
MLBfantasypros.com

Carlos Santana belts three-run shot in loss to Red Sox

With runners on first and second base, Santana took Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards deep to right field in the first inning to put the Royals on the scoreboard 3-0. It was his 13th long ball of the season. The veteran first baseman is slashing .243/.365/.410 with 13 homers and 45 RBI across 326 plate appearances in 2021. Santana has been productive this season, but is slashing .228/.330/.348 in June.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Why Umpires Overturned Cubs’ Jason Heyward’s Home Run In Dodgers Game

Cody Bellinger provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with their first walk-off win this season, but his home run in the ninth inning was a mere inches from only tying the game. Already having hit a single and double, Jason Heyward lifted a fly ball down the left field line that carried just enough to clear the short fence and was ruled fair by third-base umpire DJ Reyburn.
MLBchatsports.com

Game Thread #84: A’s vs. Red Sox

The Oakland A’s went 17-9 in June, but the back half of the month was a bit of a bummer with a few heartbreaking losses, and July got off to a tough start with another defeat yesterday afternoon. The A’s will look for a fresh start Friday night, as the...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Heads to bench

Stephenson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies. The Reds included Stephenson in the lineup in four of the past six games, but all but one of those starts came when the opposition brought lefty pitchers to the hill. Stephenson looks like he'll be stuck in a short-side platoon role while both Tucker Barnhart and Joey Votto are healthy.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Aldo Ramirez: Shut down with elbow injury

Low-A Salem placed Ramirez on the 7-day injured list Monday with right elbow tendinitis, Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reports. The 20-year-old becomes the latest in a growing list of high-end pitching prospects in the Red Sox organization to hit the shelf with an arm injury. Though Boston is classifying Ramirez's injury as tendinitis rather than something more concerning such as elbow tightness or an elbow strain, he'll still likely end up spending more than the minimum seven days on the IL.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Snags 17th save

Barnes tossed a perfect ninth inning to earn a save over the Royals on Monday. Barnes didn't record a strikeout but needed just 10 pitches to finish off the 6-5 win. He's converted his last three save chances after blowing the previous two, making him17-for-20 on the year. The 31-year-old owns a 2.73 ERA and a 54:9 K:BB.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yoan Moncada on White Sox's bench versus Twins

Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins. Leury Garcia is covering third base for Moncada on Tuesday. Danny Mendick will enter the lineup on second base and bat ninth. numberFire’s models project Garcia for...
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Red Sox's Richards still 'figuring things' out

It sounds like the Red Sox have gotten through to Garrett Richards and saved him from himself. "I think it's all in Garrett's head, more than anything," said Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe after the team's 6-5 win over the Royals on Monday. "I think he doesn't believe in himself. I think that's his biggest thing."
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Day off Thursday

Vazquez will sit Thursday against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Vazquez gets a rest after going just 1-for-11 at the plate over his last three games. Connor Wong gets the start behind the plate in his absence.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Day off Monday

Verdugo will sit Monday against the Royals, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Verdugo hits the bench after starting 16 straight games. he slumped to a .227/.311/.333 line over that stretch and has just two hits in his last five games. Marwin Gonzalez will take over in left field in his absence.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe: Clocks two homers

Renfroe went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Monday's 6-5 win over the Royals. Renfroe launched a two-run shot off Danny Duffy in the fourth inning and later hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth. The 29-year-old outfielder has been hot over his last 12 games, going 16-for-45 (.356) with four homers and 13 RBI during that stretch. For the season, he's gone deep 11 times and owns an .803 OPS through 264 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Goes yard again

Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 6-5 win over Kansas City. For the second straight game, Hernandez led off the affair with a home run, his eighth in 235 at-bats. He took the Yankees' Gerrit Cole deep to lead off Sunday's 9-2 win. It's unclear whether Hernandez has reclaimed the leadoff job, but he'll remain an option for manager Alex Cora, who has used several players atop the order during the month of June.

Comments / 0

Community Policy