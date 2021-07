WWE will return to Madison Square Garden for the Sept. 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, but if fans want to attend they'll need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In an announcement posted on the venue's official website, "Guests will need to be fully vaccinated for WWE's Friday Night SmackDown at The Garden, meaning the event must be at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. The only exception is for children under the age of 16, who may provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test or full vaccination and are accompanied by a vaccinated adult."