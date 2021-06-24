Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners' Keynan Middleton: Recalled by Mariners

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Middleton was recalled by the Mariners on Thursday. Middleton made three minor-league appearances (one start) after he was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, and he allowed one run over five hits and two walks while striking out seven in four innings. The right-hander posted a 4.42 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 18.1 innings with the Mariners earlier in the season, and he picked up four saves and three holds. While Kendall Graveman has been the slight favorite for save chances recently, Middleton could factor into some late-game situations if he performs well during his return to the big-league bullpen.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keynan Middleton
Person
Kendall Graveman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Triple A#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Clinton County, NYPress-Republican

13U Mariners sweep Lightning

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County 13U Mariners picked up a pair of wins against the Adirondack Lightning, Saturday, in local baseball action. In Game 1, a 12-3 decision, Adrian Barnes pitched six innings and fanned eight batters for the winners. Meanwhile, the bats were firing on all cylinders. Jake Frechette...
Lima, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Locos outlast Mariners

LIMA — Grand Lake and the Lima Locos have been on the lookout for consistent pitching all summer. You wouldn’t have known that from Saturday’s game. In a well-pitched game by both teams, the Locos posted a 1-0 victory over Grand Lake at Simmons Field. The Locos (13-12) entered Saturday...
Clinton County, NYPress-Republican

Jr. Mariners split with Nationals

PLATTSBURGH — Quinn Brandell scattered five hits and struck out three in six innings as the Clinton County Junior Mariners earned an 8-6 win over the North Country Nationals at Veterans Park Monday afternoon. The Nationals rebounded to record a 4-2 win over the Mariners in the nightcap. Jake Calkins...
Libby, MTLake County Leader

Mariners win three at Libby

The Mission Valley Mariners A squad (21-11) went 3-1 last weekend at the Big Buck$ Tournament in Libby. The Mariners are 7-3 in conference play and will host conference foe Missoula Mavs in a doubleheader Saturday. 2021 Big Buck$ Tournament. June 24-27 at Libby. Moscow Blue Devils 7, MVA Mariners...
MLBlindyssports.com

Seattle Mariners

June 30 Help for the Toronto Blue Jays' bullpen could arrive as early as Wednesday night when the Jays go for a series win against the visiting Seattle Mariners in Buffalo. FULL STORY. June 29 Seattle Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago is appealing the 10-game suspension handed down Tuesday by Major...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Shut Out Yankees

SEATTLE (AP) — After two straight days of watching their starting pitcher get battered from the outset, the Seattle Mariners were thrilled to see a clean opening inning from rookie Logan Gilbert. Gilbert’s day only got better from there. “I went into it saying, if they hit it, they hit...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Chris Flexen pitches Mariners to win over Angels

Chris Flexen continued his mastery at T-Mobile Park as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels 2-0 Saturday night. Flexen (8-3) pitched seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball, with two walks and six strikeouts. The right-hander improved to 6-2 at home, where his ERA is 1.76. Drew Steckenrider...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Cranks 16th homer

Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over the Yankees. Seager got the scoring started by taking Jordan Montgomery deep with a 397-foot shot in the first inning. It was the 16th long ball of the year and third since June 30 for the veteran third baseman, who has put together somewhat of a disappointing season thus far. Overall, he's batting .216/.284/.418.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Perfect at dish

Seager went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run and two strikeouts in a 7-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Seager supplied the majority of Seattle's offense in this one as he accounted for four of Seattle's 10 baserunners. His day included a first-inning single, walks in the third and eighth, and a solo home run to center in the fifth. The veteran third baseman now has multi-hit efforts in three of his last four games and is 6-for-17 in that stretch.
MLBOCRegister

Patrick Sandoval’s strong outing wasted as Angels hitters are quieted by Mariners

SEATTLE — The Angels’ 2-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday was decided by two double plays they couldn’t turn and a bunch of hits they didn’t get. Patrick Sandoval’s career-best seven-inning performance was wasted by the Angels’ lack of production at the plate, resulting in losses in the first two games of this final three-game series before the All-Star break.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Donovan Walton: Recalled from Triple-A

The Mariners recalled Walton from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. The infielder has gone 8-for-24 with Tacoma since being optioned June 30. With the Mariners this season, Walton has hit .206 with seven RBI in 63 at-bats. It's unclear whether he's only being called up for Sunday's game, or if he'll stick with the big-league club after the break.
MLBchatsports.com

Game 90, Angels at Mariners

Last night’s comeback win was one of the most enjoyable of the year. It had one of the most majestic HRs I’ve ever seen, an upper-deck shot from Shohei Ohtani, but also the M’s scoring 7 unanswered to win. Plus, there’s no cooler way to win/take the lead than a grand slam. That’s just science.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Seattle Mariners may have answer to catcher problem

The Seattle Mariners have not received much production from the catcher position in 2021. The position has produced a disappointing .199/.270/.381 batting line, hitting 16 homers, but doing little else with the bat. Most of their value has been on the defensive side, but for a team that is dead last in the American League in every triple slash category, more production is needed from virtually every position.
MLBNew York Post

Jarred Kelenic’s disastrous Mariners start takes sad Futures Game turn

DENVER — There is no way in heck Jarred Kelenic wanted to be at Coors Field on Sunday afternoon and not with the Mariners back home at T-Mobile Park. Yet, here the well-known former Mets high draft pick stood, associating with his fellow minor (ouch) leaguers as they prepared for the All-Star Futures Game, the outfielder’s second such exhibition and his first since his disastrous major-league debut earlier this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Will Vest: Booted off 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Vest for assignment Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The transaction clears room on the 40-man roster for starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who was reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list. A rookie right-handed reliever, Vest worked mostly in low-leverage spots out of the Seattle bullpen, accruing a 6.17 ERA and 1.60 WHIP to go with six holds across 35 innings. Since the Mariners acquired Vest with a Rule 5 selection in December, he'll have to be offered back to the Tigers if he isn't scooped up off waivers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners MLB Draft Tracker: Ongoing Day Two Picks and Analysis

We are halfway through the 2021 MLB Draft, with rounds 2-10 having been completed during the second day of the draft. Still shorter than normal, there are only 20 rounds during this year’s draft as opposed to the 40 from years past. The Mariners took the stud high school catcher Harry Ford in the first round, getting the closest thing to Craig Biggio anyone has drafted since he was taken back in 1987.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/13/21: José Marmolejos, Pete Alonso, and Adam Eaton

Good morning friends! Here’s what we’ve got going on in baseball on this day of the MLB All-Star Game. Mariners minor leaguers continue to rack up the hardware. Who does Julio Rodríguez credit for his strong 2021 campaign so far? Ichiro. Kyle Glaser at Baseball America has the story. (FREE)

Comments / 0

Community Policy