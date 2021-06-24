Mariners' Keynan Middleton: Recalled by Mariners

Middleton was recalled by the Mariners on Thursday. Middleton made three minor-league appearances (one start) after he was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, and he allowed one run over five hits and two walks while striking out seven in four innings. The right-hander posted a 4.42 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 18.1 innings with the Mariners earlier in the season, and he picked up four saves and three holds. While Kendall Graveman has been the slight favorite for save chances recently, Middleton could factor into some late-game situations if he performs well during his return to the big-league bullpen.