With their 7-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon in Buffalo, the Mariners have moved a game past the numerical halfway point of the season. From the early days of spring training when the roster seemed so incomplete thanks to a stingy free agency philosophy, in the days following the injuries to James Paxton and Kyle Lewis and in the brutal month of May when they couldn’t string together hits or score runs and seemed to always be on the verge of being no-hit, this version of the Mariners and the current success couldn’t have been envisioned by even the biggest optimist or team apologist.