Red Sox's Marwin Gonzalez: Failing to find playing time

 18 days ago

Gonzalez remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Even though Christian Arroyo has missed time of late with a bruised knee and was placed on the injured list Thursday, the Red Sox have preferred to keep Gonzalez in a bench role. Gonzalez will remain on the bench for the fifth consecutive contest, and at this point, Danny Santana and Michael Chavis could be ahead of him in line to fill in for Arroyo.

Michael Chavis
Danny Santana
Christian Arroyo
