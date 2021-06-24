Hyperparameters Tuning: From Grid Search to Optimization.

The advancement of convolutional neural networks (CNNs) on various vision applications has attracted lots of attention. Yet the majority of CNNs are unable to satisfy the strict requirement for real-world deployment. To overcome this, the recent popular network pruning is an effective method to reduce the redundancy of the models. However, the ranking of filters according to their "importance" on different pruning criteria may be inconsistent. One filter could be important according to a certain criterion, while it is unnecessary according to another one, which indicates that each criterion is only a partial view of the comprehensive "importance". From this motivation, we propose a novel framework to integrate the existing filter pruning criteria by exploring the criteria diversity. The proposed framework contains two stages: Criteria Clustering and Filters Importance Calibration. First, we condense the pruning criteria via layerwise clustering based on the rank of "importance" score. Second, within each cluster, we propose a calibration factor to adjust their significance for each selected blending candidates and search for the optimal blending criterion via Evolutionary Algorithm. Quantitative results on the CIFAR-100 and ImageNet benchmarks show that our framework outperforms the state-of-the-art baselines, regrading to the compact model performance after pruning.