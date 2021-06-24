Beginner’s guide to learn computer vision in 2021

This work aims to study the dynamic between research in the industry and academia in computer vision. The results are demonstrated on a set of top-5 vision conferences that are representative of the field. Since data for such analysis was not readily available, significant effort was spent on gathering and processing meta-data from the original publications. First, this study quantifies the share of industry-sponsored research. Specifically, it shows that the proportion of papers published by industry-affiliated researchers is increasing and that more academics join companies or collaborate with them. Next, the possible impact of industry presence is further explored, namely in the distribution of research topics and citation patterns. The results indicate that the distribution of the research topics is similar in industry and academic papers. However, there is a strong preference towards citing industry papers. Finally, possible reasons for citation bias, such as code availability and influence, are investigated.