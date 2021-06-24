Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Anne Rice's 'Interview with the Vampire' set for AMC in 2022

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKIAC_0aeNgCjQ00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Anne Rice's “Interview with the Vampire” is rising again on screen, this time for TV.

The bestselling novel, which was adapted for the 1994 Brad Pitt-Tom Cruise film, will be the basis for a new AMC and AMC+ series set for 2022, AMC Networks said Thursday.

The announcement follows the company's 2020 acquisition of 18 works by Rice, including 1976's “Interview with the Vampire," its sequels and the Mayfair Witches series.

Producer Mark Johnson ("Breaking Bad," “Halt and Catch Fire”) will be in charge of developing the books as a “streaming and television franchise and universe,” according to an AMC release. AMC+ is a subscription streaming service.

In a statement, Johnson called the challenge of adapting Rice's work “both intimidating and exhilarating....I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material.”

The first series, headed by executive producer Rolin Jones ("Perry Mason"), has been greenlit for eight episodes for season one. Rice and her son, Christopher, are serving as executive producers.

“We know how much this book and the ones that follow mean to their massive fan base,” Jones said in a statement. Casting wasn't immediately announced.

In Rice’s gothic horror novel, vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life to a journalist. The film, which also featured Christian Slater, Kirsten Dunst and Antonio Banderas, received mixed reviews but was a box-office success.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
44K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Slater
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Anne Rice
Person
Kirsten Dunst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Ap#Amc Networks#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Painkiller: Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Drama

Painkiller has announced its cast. The upcoming Netflix series will star Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick. West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, and John Rothman will also appear in the limited series which focuses on the opioid crisis. Peter Berg is directing the eight-episode limited drama with Alex Gibney and Eric Newman...
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Making of ‘The Godfather’ Limited Series Begins Shooting in LA

Paramount+ announced the start of production on The Offer with a short video that gives nothing away. The limited event series explores the making of 1972’s The Godfather directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, and Robert Duvall. Based on Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel,...
Celebritiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

‘Archer’ star Jessica Walter receives posthumous Emmy nomination

The Television Academy recognized Jessica Walter with a posthumous Emmy nomination Tuesday, less than four months after the beloved star’s death. Walter is nominated for outstanding character voice-over performance for the animated secret agent sitcom “Archer,” on which she portrayed the spy master Malory Archer. It’s the fifth Emmy nomination...
MoviesA.V. Club

Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons to star in Hitchcockian noir for Netflix

According to Deadline, Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons are set to star in Windfall, a film described as both a “Hitchcockian thriller” and a “modern-day noir” that’s being directed by The One I Love and The Discovery director Charlie McDowell. Deadline says the movie is about a young couple who arrive at a vacation home just as its being robbed. If we had to guess, we’d say Segel and Collins are playing the couple and Plemons is playing the robber, if only because “you think you’re doing one thing but then Jesse Plemons is there unexpectedly” would be one good explanation for how he manages to be in every single movie these days. This was just going to be a regular movie about a couple on vacation, but then Jesse Plemons was already there, so they found a way to work him into the script. The trick is that he’s good, so nobody’s going to object to him just showing up on every set and pretending that he’s supposed to be there.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

2021 Emmy nominations: ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Crown’ lead nods

LOS ANGELES — Streaming service offerings dominated the 73rd Emmy Award nominations, announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, with Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” drawing 24 nods each. Meanwhile, Marvel series “WandaVision,” also a Disney+ product, trailed closely behind with 23 nominations, followed by Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,”...
NFLchannelguidemag.com

Tuesday, July 13: Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe Return for ‘Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail’

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. The hit anthology-based comedy takes place along the Oregon Trail in 1844, where the characters are faced with many challenges along their journey. The show takes a comedic twist and creates its own depictions of the trail and the time period, including breaking stereotypes that were expected at the time. Steve Buscemi, Daniel Radcliffe, Karan Soni, Geraldine Viswanathan and Jon Bass are returning this season as completely new characters.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘The North Water’ Trailer: Colin Farrell Sets Sail in the AMC+ Drama

Ian McGuire’s critically acclaimed novel comes to life in AMC+’s upcoming limited series The North Water. The series’ new trailer introduces the key players and reveals the chilling setting for the period drama which was shot in the Artic in the seas north of the Svalbard Archipelago. According to AMC+,...
TV SeriesMLive.com

How to Watch AMC’s ‘The Beast Must Die’ for free online

Tonight at 10/9c, tune in to watch the premiere of AMC’s latest thrilling series, The Beast Must Die. This suspenseful drama follows a grieving mother on her quest to avenge her son—searching for the culprit of a hit and run that resulted in the death of her six-year-old. “After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son has been dropped, Frances takes matters into her own hands.” says AMC.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

AMC sets 'Walking Dead,' 'Doctor Who' panels for Comic-Con, AMC+

July 7 (UPI) -- AMC has announced a lineup of star-studded panels for The Walking Dead, Doctor Who and more that will air during the virtual Comic-Con@Home event and AMC+. Comic-Con@Home runs from July 23-25 and is happening in place of a traditional Comic-Con event in San Diego due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones to Star in Lynn Nottage's 'Clyde's' on Broadway

The cast will also include Reza Salazar (“Sweat”) and Kara Young (“Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven”), with a fifth key role yet to be cast. “Clyde’s” will be directed by Kate Whoriskey and begin previews on November 3. It officially opens on November 22 at Second Stage’s Broadway home, The Hayes Theater.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking news with fans

Robin Roberts signed off from Good Morning America with some sad news on Tuesday when she revealed the tragic loss of someone very special . The GMA presenter sat alongside her co-host, T.J Holmes, as they made the announcement which had fans welling up. Robin paid tribute to a much-loved...
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

The Boyz makes a spooky transformation in 'Drink It' concept trailer 'Interview with the Vampire'

The Boyz are revealing more and more about their special single concept!. On July 5 KST, the K-Pop fandom platform UNIVERSE unveiled the concept trailer for The Boyz' upcoming single "Drink It," the latest song in UNIVERSE's ongoing music series. Titled 'Interview with the Vampire,' member Juyeon sits for a recorded interview, where he discusses the relationship between dark and light.
Entertainmentamc.com

AMC Networks Announces Extensive Panels for This Year's Comic-Con@Home

AMC Networks announced today its extensive lineup of panels at this year’s Comic-Con@Home, which runs from July 23 to July 25, including The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond; Ultra City Smiths, Doctor Who, Creepshow, and anthologies Slasher: Flesh & Blood, Horror Noire and V/H/S/94.
Musicanalogplanet.com

Pikefruit's Inflorescence Reviewed + an Interview

Sonically, listeners can expect something in Bjork or Kate Bush neighborhood, with melodies that are strong and occasionally soaring. Nicole’s vocals sometimes cloud the lyrics creating an air of mystery and an invitation to peek around the bend to find out more. While the music is spacy, Pikefruit maintains the melody.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Director Addresses Episode 4's References to Vampires and Titans

Loki fans couldn’t believe their ears when Episode 4 referenced vampires and titans. Director Kate Herron spoke to CinemaBlend and clarified what was going on there. Apparently, she’s tossing those kinds of deep MCU questions right over to Kevin Feige. “I would say you’d have to ask Kevin Feige… That’s something with Marvel for sure,” she mused. This is not new for a lot of the new Marvel Studios Television directors. Either they put something in the show for themselves or get the word from decision-makers on how to steer the boat. Both can sometimes lead in the same direction. But, in the case of Loki, that vampire drop is a little too hard to resist because of the fact Marvel fans know a Blade movie is coming at some point in the future. With that knowledge, you really can’t blame the fanbase for wanting to know what’s up with the Vampires.

Comments / 0

Community Policy