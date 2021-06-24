Wish to reopen S.F. HQ and start 40% hiring spree

EDUCATION: B.S. Applied Studies/Communications, University of Minnesota. Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) and its subsidiary, Five Star Bank, announce the appointment of Leigh White to the Board of Directors. Ms. White has over 30 years of experience in key positions in television broadcast management throughout the United States. Her most recent role was that of Vice President and General Manager of KTXL-TV in Sacramento, California (FOX, Tribune Broadcasting). In this capacity, she managed all aspects of the station including revenue development, content production (both linear and digital), FCC requirements, engineering, programming, finance and marketing. While overseeing the creation of nine and a half hours of local news daily, her accomplishments were also the improvement of top line revenue results and growing EBITDA, championing data and analytics driving multiplatform content and creating efficiencies transforming operations and process throughout the organization.