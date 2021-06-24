3 Things a Celebrity Facialist Tells Her A-List Clients To *Never* Do To Their Skin
Facialists are the skin whisperers we turn to for everything from acne to hyperpigmentation, redness, and extractions (oh, and we can’t forget that facial massage). Whenever I’m lying on their treatment table, as they slather on active serums and facial masks, I always make sure to ask them absolutely every skin-related question that pops into my brain so that I can leave with a clearer complexion and the knowledge to keep it that way until my next sesh.www.wellandgood.com
Comments / 0