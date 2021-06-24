3 Things a Celebrity Facialist Tells Her A-List Clients To *Never* Do To Their Skin

“While I was shooting the second season of Never Have I Ever, at the end of the day, the makeup artist would give me a makeup wipe, and those are not good at all. They would always dry out my skin and leave me feeling itchy and looking red. So I was looking for something that was very hydrating because a lot of makeup removers can be very drying, too. I went to Sephora and found this one. I liked the fact that it was oil because I tend to have very dry skin. It’s really easy; you just put a few drops on your hands, warm them, and then you rub it all over your face like any other face wash. It looks like a hot mess when your mascara is all over, but after that, you put a little bit of water on your face, and everything washes off. When you pat your skin dry, it’s all magically gone. Your skin actually feels clean and fresh and hydrated but not dried out like when you use a makeup wipe.”