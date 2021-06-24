Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US ambassador to Russia is back at his post

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKrEb_0aeNg6WJ00
© Getty

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan is returning to his post after leaving in April due to increased tensions between the countries.

“Arrived back in Moscow today. Ready to work with the @USEmbRu team toward progress on U.S. foreign policy priorities, and with #Russia on our goal of a stable and predictable relationship between our countries,” Sullivan said when he arrived in Russia on Thursday.

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during their face-to-face meeting in Geneva earlier this month to send their ambassadors back to their posts.

“We agreed that they would return to their service,” Putin said after the meeting, which lasted more than three hours.

Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov was called back to his country after Biden said that Putin was a “killer” in March.

The U.S. brought Sullivan back in April due to the rising tensions between the countries.

The relationship has remained strained between Russia and the U.S. after America discovered earlier this year that several cyberattacks on the country's infrastructure were perpetrated by Russian hackers.

Russia also ramped up its military presence on the border of Ukraine, a move that alarmed the United States and NATO allies.

“It was important to meet in person so there could be no mistake about or misrepresentations about what I wanted to communicate. I did what I came to do,” Biden said after his meeting with Putin.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

265K+
Followers
27K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anatoly Antonov
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geneva#Ambassadors#Ukraine#Usembru#Russian#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSUS News and World Report

US-Russia Say Climate Talks a Springboard to Ease Tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope on Monday that climate change talks could act as a springboard to help reduce escalating tensions between the two rivals nations. Kerry met Lavrov as part of his four-day visit to Moscow as tensions...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

War with Russia is not hypothetical and our lumbering bureaucracy is unprepared for it

In his recent annual “town hall,” Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled his resolve to take Moscow’s confrontation with Washington to the next level — an outright war that, in his view, the United States is unable to win. Having served as a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) intelligence officer for Russian doctrine and strategy, I am concerned that our government bureaucracy is indeed woefully unprepared for a full-on war with Russia, which appears to be a hypothetical scenario no longer.
Foreign PolicyLas Vegas Herald

Russia warns US on relocating withdrawl from Afghan

Moscow [Russia], July 6 (ANI): Russian Special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has warned the United States that the process of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan should not turn into a redeployment of the US and NATO infrastructure to the countries of Central Asia. Russia has already sent such a...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Russia Summons Czech Ambassador Over Ammo Depot Blast Row

Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Czech ambassador to Russia, Vitezslav Pivonka, after Prague demanded Moscow pay it compensation for a deadly 2014 ammunition depot blast in the Czech Republic that Prague has blamed on Russian intelligence agents. Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on July 1 that Ambassador Pivonka would...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Putin says US sanctions on Russia 'even did us good'

Moscow (CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin put a positive spin on the sanctions that the United States has imposed on his country in recent years on Wednesday. There are, he claimed, positive sides to them. While not specifically singling out one incident caused by sanctions, he said that, in...
PoliticsAsbarez News

Russia Says Current Border Standoff not Linked to Karabakh Conflict

Russia said that the current border standoff between Armenia and Azerbaijani is not linked to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process. “Russia does not think that the current border situation between the two countries is connected with the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, but rather it is a result of the absence of a legal formulation of the border,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing on Friday.
Military19fortyfive.com

Does Russia Want a War with NATO In the Black Sea?

Last week, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin said that the incident involving the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender in the Black Sea could have triggered a global conflict, and it would have resulted in a war that the West knows it couldn’t win. Russia’s close encounter with the British warship, which was quickly followed by another incident involving a Dutch Navy vessel, came shortly before the annual Sea Breeze drills began in the Black Sea. This year’s installment of the naval exercises, which is being led by the United States and Ukraine, involved participants from around the world.
U.S. PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

US, French ambassadors: Lebanon 'desperate' for new Cabinet

BEIRUT — The American and French ambassadors to Beirut said in a joint statement Friday that Lebanon is in "desperate need" of a new, pro-reform government to lead it out of its unprecedented economic and financial crisis. The statement by ambassadors Dorothy Shea and Anne Grillo came a day after...
WorldHuron Daily Tribune

US, French ambassadors to Beirut in rare joint Saudi visit

BEIRUT (AP) — The French and U.S. ambassadors to Beirut held talks Thursday with Saudi officials in Riyadh, a rare joint visit aimed at finding a unified strategy to help Lebanon out of its unprecedented economic and political crises. Their embassies tweeted that the “important trilateral consultations” aimed to find...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Trump unloads on Kavanaugh

Former President Donald Trump, in a book out Tuesday by Michael Wolff, says he is "very disappointed" in votes by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, his own hard-won nominee, and that he "hasn’t had the courage you need to be a great justice." Driving the news: "There were so many...

Comments / 0

Community Policy