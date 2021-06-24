Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Atelier Thiery Embellishes Rémy Martin’s XO Decanter With a Flash of Gold Leaf

dwell.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned Parisian gilding studio Atelier Thiery has given Rémy Martin’s iconic XO decanter a golden touch that honors the cognac house’s legacy of craftsmanship. Delicate, rare, and notoriously temperamental to work with, gold leaf reflects light and sparks fascination like no other surface decoration. It’s an ancient craft that dates back thousands of years, but all too often the results look like they belong back then. Then Atelier Thiery came along and gave a new infusion of life to the traditional art of gilding.

www.dwell.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Leaf#Art#Parisian#Cl Ment#French#Living Heritage Company#Remymartin Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Arts
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Carrara House by Mario Martins Atelier in Praia da Luz, Portugal

The Carrara House is a superb luxurious villa located on the coast of Praia da Luz in Portugal. This contemporary dwelling spans across two levels, creating 4,300 square feet of minimalist modern living spaces with access to breathtaking views of the coastline. On the other side, the home opens up to a landscaped backyard with walls that ensure its privacy. The Carrara House was designed by Mario Martins Atelier – a studio you’ll definitely remember from our showcase of their spectacular contemporary residence projects: Villa Escarpa, Colunata House, Zauia House and Malaca House.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Toon & Ina House / Atelier Vens Vanbelle

Text description provided by the architects. When Toon and Ina bought a monumental building in the center of Ghent, they were faced with a complex renovation project. The assignment: to make one contemporary family home from two connected historic buildings. The volumes have been preserved almost everywhere. However, a pure restoration was not on the agenda: in 600 years the building had already been renovated so much and changed its function so much that it was impossible to turn back the clock 'authentically. The earliest sources mentioning this place date from the 14th century. The cellar with brick vaults is said to date from when a brewery was still located here. There used to be an alley next to the house that led to the second home. But the bulk of the building dates from 1640, when the port of Ghent was just behind it. Later still, there was a printing shop for playing cards and a music school on this spot.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Martine Rose's FW21 Collection Is a Tale of Mismatching

Martine Rose has returned with a brand new collection for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The range is an homage to characters and characteristics, and is a nod to one’s personal wardrobe where garments are typically jumbled together. The British designer’s signature motifs have been given a twist to explore other ideas rather than sticking to one theme.
Interior Designdwell.com

This Dramatic Renovation in Portugal Will Have You on the Edge of Your Seat

In the former Puppeteers’ Quarter of Sintra, Portugal, REDO Architects sets the stage for an enchanting home that blends old and new. In the foothills of the Sintra Mountains sits the Puppeteers House, which REDO Architects designed for a family with strong ties to the city. "Our client was the grandson of the local puppeteer whom the Puppeteers’ Quarter was initially built for," says lead architect Diogo Figueiredo. "He decided to renovate two of the area’s abandoned houses for his family to live in, and he challenged us with connecting the spaces and reimagining a new interior layout."
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton and Nike Team Up for a Colorful New Line of Air Force 1s

Louis Vuitton’s latest sneakers may have been born from NBA lore, but you won’t want to shoot hoops in these stylish kicks. On Thursday, the French fashion house debuted its Men’s Spring Summer 2022 collection in Paris. Among the new items were an eye-catching range of Air Force 1 sneakers, made in collaboration with Nike. Artistic director Virgil Abloh presented 21 new kicks in vibrant shades of green, red, yellow and blue, with many showcasing unique artwork and label’s classic checkered print. As you might expect, Abloh also made sure the Louis Vuitton monogram features prominently on each of the new kicks.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FanSided

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Burberry Shorts Squat

Chanel West Coast just can’t decide which of her Instagram photos are the best, so she’s asking her 3.5 million followers. The 32-year-old Ridiculousness star and hard-hitting rapper was all dropping it low while on-set ahead of the weekend, with photos of the “Alcoholic” hit-maker sending out major designer vibes as she rocked a little Burberry. West Coast was on the last leg of filming for the MTV series she’s starred on since 2011, announcing a “summer break” coming up as she showed off yet another stylish outfit.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Roof Extension Wasserstrasse / Atelier Atlas Architektur

Text description provided by the architects. Densification in existing. Building with existing buildings is the ecological order of the day. Inner densification is the keyword. On Wasserstrasse in Basel's St. Johann neighbourhood, Atelier Atlas Architektur has used a radical concept to add storeys to an existing apartment building from the late 19th century. In an inhabited state, socially and ecologically sustainable.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Lacquer Art Experience Pavilion / Atelier QIZAO

Construction: Shanghai hangkuan Stadium Facilities Engineering Co. Ltd. Project Background. Lacquer Art Experience BnB is located in the Fengshou village, Pujiang Country Park, Minhang District, Shanghai. The village is located in the riverside zone between Pujiang Town and Huangpu River. The village was spontaneously formed by the locals, showing the organic urban texture. As the area has not been centrally developed, residential housing and municipal infrastructure are decrepit. Under the call of the National Rural Revitalization, the local village government began to renovate the original village organically. The lacquer art experience BnB was introduced as a cultural and creative industry in order to attract tourists from the surrounding parks through the cultural and creative space experience to drive the economic development of the village.
EconomyPosted by
LiveScience

Fool's gold not completely worthless. There's real gold inside.

It turns out that fool's gold may not be so useless after all. New research finds that the mineral, also known as pyrite, sometimes contains miniscule amounts of actual gold. Alas, the gold hidden inside the shiny yellow mineral isn't enough to make you a millionaire, but it could be enough to extract by industrial mining in a relatively environmentally friendly way.
ShoppingRegister Citizen

Why you need a wine decanter in your kitchen

There’s one vital step you need to take before that first soul-warming sip of Merlot. And most of us aren’t doing it. If you’re the person that opens and pours your wine only to immediately head to the couch to unwin(e)d, you’re not alone. But if you want to really get the most out of your wine, you need to decant it first. Not directly into your mouth, I hasten to add, but into a wine decanter.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Graphpaper Fall/Winter 2021 Collection lookbook

Key Pieces: Cocoon-like overcoats and tweaked blazers are Graphpaper trademarks and its oversized hoodies are a worthy update to a wardrobe staple. A convertible puffer jacket made by ZANTER is similarly appealing. Buy: Graphpaper、ARKNETS, DIVERSE, Dogdays, Slow Steady Club, Cotyle — proxy may be necessary. Editor's Notes: "Architecture has never...
Interior Designdwell.com

18 Smart and Surprising Under-Stair Storage Solutions

Architects, designers, and DIY enthusiasts craft inventive storage solutions beneath staircases where negative space usually exists. The space beneath a staircase can be tricky to maximize, thanks to hard angles, low slopes, bulky support structures, and even dim lighting. However, smart under-stair design decisions can add lots of value to a home and help to make living in the space more manageable. From shoe cubbies to kitchen pantries and a nifty nook for firewood, these spaces beneath staircases showcase high-level and extremely functional designs.
Visual Artscaddistrict.com

Alumni Atelier: Liz Robb experiments with a new landscape

Written by Lilli Donohue, Photographs courtesy of SCAD. The SCAD Alumni Atelier program allows makers to explore the south of France while living in SCAD’s Lacoste campus and utilizing their studios as retail spaces. A little twist is that the studio is actually a cave! For alumna Liz Robb, M.F.A. Fibers, this is just one of many unique aspects of her residency in Lacoste this summer.
RecipesTouchArcade

Atelier Online

The Atelier series comes to mobile, celebrating its 20th anniversary! Free-to-play adventure role-playing game that combines the features of previous Atelier series with online play and co-operation mode. ※ GAME FEATURES MAIN ATELIER CHARACTERS RETURN Characters such as Ayesha, Totori, and Marie from the previous Atelier series are joining the game to interact in a never-seen-before story! Atelier fans will have the chance to collect all these legendary characters! EXPLORE AN OPEN WORLD WITHOUT TIME LIMITS The elements and monsters on the island will appear based on the weather and daytime. Players can also explore the island with up to 3 friends in the online cooperative multiplayer mode. SYNTHESIZE TO CREATE OVER 1000 ITEMS The specialization in alchemy is about finding, collecting, and combing items in recipes to create better items to advance further in the game. CUSTOMIZE CHARACTERS WITH MORE THEN 700 OUTFITS The players can try different gears such as clothes, weapons, and accessories on their characters to improve stats, change the appearance and get new skills. NEW ADVENTURES ON BRESSISILE ISLAND The journey as protagonists starts at the Royal Academy and continues around the world to become the best alchemist, encountering others and paving your own path. JOIN US NOW: Official Site: https://atelier-online.boltrend.com/en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AtelierOnlineEN Discord: https://discord.gg/x7aDncynC3 Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/AtelierOnlineOfficial.
Food & Drinksskiddle.com

Linda Gold's Sunday Roast

Enjoy this award winning two course Sunday Roast followed by entertainment from the UK's premier drag show hosted by FunnyBoyz. This event occurred in July 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. View more events at The Supper Club At Blundell Street ». ⏰ SESSION...
Lifestyledwell.com

Two Copper Towers Form a Tiny Retreat in Australia

Panels raise to open the off-grid cabin to the landscape, providing shaded views over the rolling hills. On a lush green hillside in Berry, Australia, rests one of the latest designs by Casey Brown Architecture. The two-tower structure, known as Permanent Camping II, was crafted for a client seeking an off-grid refuge that promoted minimalist vibes and a simple lifestyle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy