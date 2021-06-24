Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jersey boys: MLB to use unique uniforms for All-Star Game

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7dHk_0aeNg16g00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Baseball is getting rid of club uniforms and caps for the All-Star Game in favor of specially-designed league outfits.

MLB released the looks Thursday that will be used for the July 13 game at Denver's Coors Field.

The host National League has white jerseys and the American League blue. Each two-button jersey features three red letters for a player's club arranged vertically on the left side with the club logo superimposed over the first and second letter, in black or white for NL teams and khaki for AL.

Stars on the back will mark each player's All-Star selection total, and the right sleeves have the MLB All-Star logo patch.

Caps have team logos mostly in red, with some white and blue, superimposed over a star in the Rockies' purple with white points.

Clubs uniforms traditionally had been used for the All-Star Game since its inception in 1933.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
34K+
Followers
51K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Jersey Boys#All Star Game#Ap#Major League Baseball#The All Star Game#National League#American League#Nl#Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBurbanmatter.com

UrbanMatter’s 2021 MLB All-Star Game Preview

Every baseball fan’s favorite part of the year is here! It’s time for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game! This season, players will take the field for the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 12 at Coors Field in Denver. Something they haven’t had the chance to participate in since 2019.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury

The baseball world held its collective breath on Saturday when Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. Acuna attempted to make a leaping catch at the warning track during the Braves’ outing against Miami Marlins on Saturday. Not only did the star outfielder miss the catch, he proceeded to land awkwardly.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB announces All-Star replacements

Major League Baseball announced the All-Star replacements today. Since the initial rosters came out on July 4th, 10 players have proven unable to participate for one reason or another. The following players have been added to the rosters for the upcoming All-Star game:. American League. Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White...
MLBNBC San Diego

Tatis Jr. Earns Starting Spot in MLB All-Star Game

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Fernando Tatis Jr. is going to start at shortstop for the National League at the MLB All-Star Game. Tatis won both phases of fan voting to earn the honor, becoming the first Friar voted into the starting lineup by the general public since the late, great Tony Gwynn in 1998 (Wil Myers was the starting DH in 2016 and Jake Peavy started on the mound in 2007 but both of those were managers decisions).
MLBPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Shohei Ohtani will hit and pitch during MLB All-Star game

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani will play both ways in next week’s MLB All-Star game, Angels manager Joe Maddon said Monday. A day after the league announced Ohtani had become the first player in MLB history to earn All-Star honors as both a pitcher and position player — he had already been voted into the game by fans last week as the American League’s starting designated hitter — Maddon said he had spoken with AL manager Kevin Cash to confirm Ohtani would play both ways in the game, though is hasn’t been decided exactly when he will take the mound.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB announces starters for All-Star Game, and there are more Pirates than Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers, National League, Los Angeles Angels, 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatís Jr., Atlanta Braves. The starters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game have been announced, and some selections were more surprising than others. The...
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB All-Star Game Ballot: How To Vote In Phase 2

Finalists for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game were announced and Phase 2 of voting is now underway. It concludes Thursday, July 1, at 11 a.m. PT. Fans may vote for the players who advanced from Phase 1, which includes the top three at each infield position as well as the top nine outfielders from each league. The Los Angeles Dodgers are represented by Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor.
MLBKKTV

Rockies pitcher German Marquez named to MLB All-Star Game

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Rockies have just one player representing the home team in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game: starting pitcher German Marquez. Marquez found out about his selection minutes after exiting Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The fans at Coors Field were told shortly after, giving Marquez a loud cheer between innings as he tipped his cap to the patrons.
MLBHouston Chronicle

No Astros picked to start 2021 MLB All-Star Game

None of Houston’s seven finalists were selected to start the All-Star Game on July 13 at Coors Field, snapping a six-year streak with at least one Astros starter at the Midsummer Classic. The club had a franchise-record four starters at the 2019 exhibition. Major League Baseball canceled the All-Star Game last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MLBDeadspin

What should the MLB All-Star Game be?

The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game has been through a lot. There’s been a change of venue and an atrocious jersey reveal. I mean, seriously, who thought those were a good idea? At least the game doesn’t determine home-field advantage for the World Series anymore — amirite?. Yesterday, the...
MLBchatsports.com

No Orioles named starters for 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver

Baltimore Orioles, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Rafael Devers, Denver, Fernando Tatís Jr., Marcus Semien, Jesse Winker, Teoscar Hernández, Nicholas Castellanos. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined his father as an All-Star and Fernando Tatis Jr. accomplished a feat his dad never achieved. Toronto’s first baseman and San...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

MLB All-Star Game 2021: Washington Nationals sending three to Colorado…

Though they didn’t have anyone voted into the starting lineup for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, there will be (at least) three Washington Nationals heading out to Coors Field in Colorado for the 91st annual Midsummer Classic, which is being held on July 13, 2021. Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and...
MLBRealGM

MLB Will Skip Sticky-Stuff Checks At All-Star Game

Major League Baseball won't check pitchers for sticky-stuff at the 2021 All-Star Game, according to a report. The game will take place at Coors Fields on July 13. On June 21, MLB issued new guidance to Major and Minor League Umpires regarding regular checks of all pitchers. The league's crackdown on illegal substances includes 10-game suspensions for violators.
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Nelson Cruz to represent Twins in MLB All-Star Game

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz will represent the team in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, marking his seventh appearance in the Midsummer Classic. In a season where a lot of things have gone wrong for the Twins, Cruz has continued to hit. The 41-year-old is hitting .306/.381/.571 with 18 homers this season and has been a force in the middle of the Twins' lineup.
MLBNBC Sports

Posey named starter at catcher for NL in MLB All-Star Game

In early July last year, Buster Posey announced that he would be opting out of the 2020 season. A lot has changed since then, but Posey got very familiar news on Thursday afternoon. Posey was named an NL All-Star starter for the fifth time, beating out St. Louis' Yadier Molina...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Gwinnett trio selected for MLB All-Star Game

Three former Gwinnett County baseball stars were named to the MLB All-Star Game rosters on Sunday. It will be the first MLB All-Star appearance for all three who will be teammates for the American League — Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins, Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson and Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh. Mullins played at Brookwood, Olson played at Parkview and Walsh played at Peachtree Ridge.
MLBKCTV 5

Royals' Salvador Perez named starting catcher in MLB All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is back in the All-Star Game!. Perez was named as the American League's starter on Thursday night. It's Perez's seventh selection and his sixth start in the game. Perez is hitting .282 so far this season for the Royals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy