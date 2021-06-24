Philadelphia councilwoman detained for protesting at Capitol

(Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) A Philadelphia city councilwoman was detained alongside over a dozen protesters at the State Capitol on Wednesday while demanding more school funding, according to the Washington Examiner.

Helen Gym protested alongside the group POWER, a faith group that represents 50 congregations in Pennsylvania. They were detained after blocking the entrance to the Senate chamber. Capitol police deemed the assembly unlawful and took people away in handcuffs.

The group was issued defiant trespass citations.

Gym wrote on Facebook prior to the protest that the group wanted lawmakers to spend the $10 billion budget surplus on public schools.

“Senate leadership refused to speak with us,” Gym said in the post. “On behalf of our kids, we will never back down. They deserve the best we can give them, and the least we can do is fairly fund their schools.”

Rev. Yvette Davis, a member of Power, said the fact that protesters were arrested was a disgrace.

“I feel that this is a disgrace that faith leaders who are fighting for the lives and education of Pennsylvania’s children were arrested at the state Capitol,” Davis said to the Capital-Star.