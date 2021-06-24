Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia councilwoman detained for protesting at Capitol

Philly Report
Philly Report
(Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) A Philadelphia city councilwoman was detained alongside over a dozen protesters at the State Capitol on Wednesday while demanding more school funding, according to the Washington Examiner.

Helen Gym protested alongside the group POWER, a faith group that represents 50 congregations in Pennsylvania. They were detained after blocking the entrance to the Senate chamber. Capitol police deemed the assembly unlawful and took people away in handcuffs.

The group was issued defiant trespass citations.

Gym wrote on Facebook prior to the protest that the group wanted lawmakers to spend the $10 billion budget surplus on public schools.

“Senate leadership refused to speak with us,” Gym said in the post. “On behalf of our kids, we will never back down. They deserve the best we can give them, and the least we can do is fairly fund their schools.”

Rev. Yvette Davis, a member of Power, said the fact that protesters were arrested was a disgrace.

“I feel that this is a disgrace that faith leaders who are fighting for the lives and education of Pennsylvania’s children were arrested at the state Capitol,” Davis said to the Capital-Star.

Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
Philly Report

Trending lifestyle headlines in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Philadelphia, PA
Philly Report

Schedule for Fourth of July fireworks in Philadelphia area

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images) (PHILADELPHIA) Fireworks are a staple of the Fourth of July holiday weekend so here is a list of places to catch them around Philadelphia. Fireworks will be shot off of the top of the Live! Parking garage and be visible for all around the South Philadelphia area. The best viewing area is the DVYAA Ballfield at 7th and Packer Streets, according to ABC 6.
Philadelphia, PA
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. Online: Let's Meditate Philadelphia- Free Guided Meditation; 2. EST GEE Performing Live @ Bucks 7.2; 3. The Noise & Ones To Watch Present Palaye Royale // POSTPONED; 4. Fisher Family Presents 'Laughs at the loft'; 5. Philly's Most Wanted with Marcus G;

