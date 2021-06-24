Cancel
POTUS

US plans to evacuate thousands of interpreters before Afghanistan pullout

The Guardian
 18 days ago

The United States is planning to evacuate a group of vulnerable Afghan interpreters before the US military completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan so they can wrap up their visa applications from safety, according to officials. The evacuation of the at-risk Afghans will include their family members for a total of...

www.theguardian.com

Militarynewscenter1.tv

Top US Commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan has relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital of Kabul. The move takes the United States a step closer to ending a 20-year military presence that became known as its “forever war.” The transition Monday comes as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Taliban Say Do Not Want To Fight Inside Afghanistan's Cities

The Taliban do not want to battle government forces inside Afghanistan's cities and would rather see them surrender, a senior insurgent leader said Tuesday, as the militants also warned Turkey against extending its troop presence. The hardline Islamist group has swept through much of the north as foreign troops complete...
Washington Post

Taliban surge in north Afghanistan sends thousands fleeing

CAMP ISTIQLAL, Afghanistan — Sakina, who is 11, maybe 12, walked with her family for 10 days after the Taliban seized her village in northern Afghanistan and burned down the local school. They are now among around 50 families living in a makeshift camp on a rocky patch of land...
POTUSWashington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan steps down as pullout nearly complete

The four-star Army general in charge of both U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan stepped down from command Monday, offering a symbolic cap to America’s 20-year deployment that began following the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington. The understated ceremony was held in the heavily fortified Kabul headquarters of...
POTUSUS News and World Report

In Symbolic End to War, U.S. General Departs Afghanistan

KABUL (Reuters) - The U.S. general leading the war in Afghanistan, Austin Miller, relinquished command at a ceremony on Monday and quietly left the country, a symbolic end to America's longest conflict while Taliban insurgents gain momentum. Miller, America's last four-star commander to serve on the ground in Afghanistan, climbed...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Top US commander in Afghanistan departs | US sends delegation to Haiti after request for troops | Senate Dems propose $1.3B for Pentagon in Capitol security bill

Happy Monday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The United States hit one of its last major milestones in its Afghanistan withdrawal...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Afghanistan installs anti-missile system at Kabul airport

Afghan authorities said Sunday they have installed an anti-missile system at Kabul airport to counter incoming rockets, as the Taliban pressed on with a blistering offensive across the country. Washington and its allies are due to end their military mission in Afghanistan at the end of August, even as the insurgents say they now control 85 percent of the country -- a claim that could not be independently verified and is disputed by the government. The Islamic fundamentalist group's rapid gains in recent weeks have raised fears about the security of the capital and its airport, with NATO keen to secure a vital exit route to the outside world for foreign diplomats and aid workers. "The newly installed air defence system has been operational in Kabul since 2:00 am Sunday," the interior ministry said in a statement. "The system has proven useful in the world in repelling rocket and missile attacks."
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Commander of U.S., NATO forces in Afghanistan steps down

KABUL, Afghanistan — The commander of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan stepped down Monday afternoon, nearly three years after he took over the war. In a transfer of authority ceremony at Resolute Support Headquarters in Kabul Monday afternoon, Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller said, “The people of Afghanistan will be in my heart and on my mind for the rest of my life.” He called the post “the highlight of my military career.”

