Orlando, FL

Marvel Super Hero Island offers a theme-park window into a pre-MCU world

By Petrana Radulovic
Polygon
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvengers Campus opened on June 4 in Disney’s California Adventure, one of the parks in Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort. With all the pomp and circumstance around the new installation, it might not register that Avengers Campus isn’t the first Marvel-themed amusement park, or the only one out there. That title belongs to Marvel Super Hero Island, in Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure in Florida. Established 22 years ago — well before the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off, and redefined how the world sees Marvel characters — it’s a strange time capsule of a pre-MCU world. While the rest of the word lined up for the new-fangled WEB Slingers Spider-Man ride in Avengers Campus, I revisited The Amazing Spider-Man ride in Islands of Adventure out of morbid curiosity.

www.polygon.com

