There were a number of interesting developments regarding NVIDIA’s potential $40B acquisition of Arm over the past couple of weeks. High-ranking executives from three of Arm’s key chip partners – namely MediaTek, Marvell and Broadcom – all came out in favor of the deal, citing similar reasons for support. To summarize, the execs claimed that investments by NVIDIA, in conjunction with the company’s deep expertise in graphics processors (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI), would ultimately benefit Arm and bolster the entire chip industry that relies on Arm’s IP ecosystem. They also went on record affirming their belief that NVIDIA would continue Arm’s open licensing model and not limit partner access to bleeding-edge Arm technology.