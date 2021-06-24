Luminar Technologies' stock jumped 10% after Volvo said its lidar device will be standard on the new XC90 SUV

Like any other concept, this one isn't production-bound. But many of its features are. Volvo is a company with a distinct design language, with cars like the new C40 Recharge standing out aesthetically despite the onslaught of new small SUVs and crossovers. But while that C40 is electric, it's built on a hybrid platform meant to accommodate two decidedly different drivetrains. As such, it's designed much like a regular gasoline-engined car. That's not the case with Volvo's latest Concept Recharge.