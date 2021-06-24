Cancel
Luminar Technologies' stock jumped 10% after Volvo said its lidar device will be standard on the new XC90 SUV

By Cromwell Schubarth
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Luminar Technologies Inc. jumped Thursday on news that Volvo will include Luminar's lidar system as standard equipment on its upcoming electric SUV. The Swedish car company's XC90 will use Luminar's upcoming Iris hardware, coupled with the technology maker's Sentinel autonomous driving software. Volvo's SUV, which the company plans to officially unveil next year, will also use an self-driving computer from Nvidia Corp.

