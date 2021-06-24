Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

Crazy food fact: Eat chocolate at the right time and you’ll burn fat

By Kyle Schnitzer
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgIXA_0aeNfKpR00

• Eating chocolate for breakfast can help your body burn more fat, lower blood sugar levels

• The fat-burning qualities is linked to catering your sweet tooth earlier in the day

• Even when consumed before bed, it can impact sleep and exercise the next day

Eating chocolate for breakfast just satisfy your sweet tooth — nor does it mean you’ll be packing on weight.

It actually does the opposite.

New research has found that eating chocolate in the morning can lead to surprising health benefits, including helping your body burn more fat and lowering blood sugar.

Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston published a paper in The FASEB Journal where they studied 19 postmenopausal women who were told to consume 100 grams of milk chocolate either within one hour of getting out of bed or within one hour of going to bed. Researchers compared those women’s weight gain and other measurements to those of women who ate no chocolate.

The results? It could be time to swap out eggs for chocolate in the mornings.

The benefits of eating chocolate for breakfast

Morning or nighttime chocolate didn’t lead to weight gain, and that researchers found that it could even influence hunger and appetite, microbiota composition, and sleep. It also reduced blood glucose levels.

But only morning chocolate consumption was linked to increased fat burn, which researchers said was likely due to “decreased hunger and desire for sweets” throughout the day.

When chocolate was consumed in the evening, it got the body ready to change its metabolism the next morning to favor carbohydrate oxidation. That could help people who typically start their mornings with high intensity exercises or longer exercises.

“Our findings highlight that not only what but also when we eat can impact physiological mechanisms involved in the regulation of body weight,” said Frank A. J. L. Scheer, a neuroscientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Chocolate has other benefits — in moderation

There are several other reasons why you should consider eating some of the dark, savory treats during the day.

A University College London study found that dark chocolate may positively improve moods and relieve symptoms of depression. Chocolate has a number of psychoactive ingredients that can produce a feeling of euphoria, similar to cannabinoids, which are found in marijuana. Chocolate also contains phenylethylamine, which regulates people’s moods.

Like everything, though, chocolate is best in moderation. Recent research from Oxford University found that consuming too many sweets like sugary drinks or chocolate can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, while confections can increase the risk of death in middle age.

Comments / 0

Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#Body Fat#Weight Gain#Food Drink#Women S Hospital#The Faseb Journal#University College London#Oxford University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Nutrition
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
CancerPosted by
Ladders

Coffee can help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection

Coffee has a new benefit: protecting you from COVID-19 infection. Starting your morning with a cup of coffee and having a few pick-me-ups throughout the day can lower your risk of getting sick with COVID-19, according to new research. A study led by researchers from Northwestern University found that drinking...
HealthPosted by
Ladders

Can you drink too much water? We talked to an expert to find out

The summer is in full swing, and according to weather reports, it has been hotter than average in many parts of the United States. With increased temperatures comes an increased need to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. But can drinking too much water be dangerous for our health?...
Posted by
Ladders

If you sleep in this position, you will have this type of nightmare

This article was updated on July 9, 2021. Turns out your sleeping position may not only determine what kind of morning you have, but may also be the reason behind that creepy nightmare. What is behind nightmares?. As we all know there are many different types of dreams and nightmares...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The One Thing To Eat To Get Rid Of Belly Fat, Says Dietitian

There are so many misconceptions about how to lose weight—particularly when it comes to stubborn belly fat. And many of the tips to get rid of belly fat claim to be "quick fixes" are straight-up myths… and can even be super dangerous (like swallowing cotton balls). What?!. One pervasive myth...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Lemon Water, Says Dietitian

Want to be immediately healthier? "Drink a glass of lemon water every morning!" say social media influencers, health coaches, and nutrition fanatics. While there are benefits to this morning ritual, they may not be exactly what proponents of this habit claim. "While social media claims that drinking lemon water boosts...
Weight Losswomenworking.com

What Happens To The Body When You Eat Pineapple Regularly, Aside from Weight Loss

Pineapple is the perfect ingredient to incorporate into almost every meal. Whether you want to enjoy it in a smoothie, as a snack, or even on pizza, pineapple can complement any meal this season. Aside from its tastiness, pineapple packs extra nutritional benefits. TikTok users have hailed pineapple for its weight loss purposes, but the tropical fruit is known to affect the body in a number of ways aside from weight loss.
Nutritionhealththoroughfare.com

Eating Oatmeal Has These Great Effects Backed by Science

Eating a healthy meal might sometimes be challenging, mainly because cooking it can take you hours. But how about a great quick alternative that’s super nutritious and does wonders to your body. Oatmeal is one of the healthiest foods you can eat in the morning and really feel great. Not...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Bananas, Say Dietitians

Bananas are as integral to the human experience as traveling or trading—some evidence shows that we've been eating them since around the same time we evolved to do both, over 6,000 years ago. And though our day-to-day may look vastly different, millennia later, bananas remain a constant—and for good reason. The simple yellow fruit has a host of health benefits when you peel it back.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Peanut Butter, Says Science

Peanut butter is a part of many people's all-time favorite snacks. However, it's possible that your daily dose of PB could be causing some unfavorable side effects. Below, we bring just four of these pitfalls to light so you know what to watch out for. And after, don't miss the 13 Best Peanut Butter Breakfast Ideas!
Skin CarePosted by
Ladders

If you shower less, you could see these awesome benefits

This article was updated on July 9, 2021. A shower can be energizing, relaxing, and most importantly, it provides cleanliness. However, not all of us have time for a long, luxurious shower every day but according to research, not spending a significant amount of time in the shower every week can offer some major health benefits.
NutritionPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Dessert in the Morning Could Help Burn Fat, New Study Says

Eating dessert first thing in the morning may sound like an easy way to gain weight, but a recent study found that it could actually have the opposite effect. If you're looking for a reason to start your day with a sweet treat, look no further. A new study found that if you eat this beloved indulgence within the first hour of waking up, it could help burn fat and contribute to other positive health benefits. Read on to find out which dessert you should be enjoying with your morning coffee.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement for a Flat Belly, Says Dietitian

Unfortunately, there aren't many shortcuts to getting a flat belly: if this is your goal, then good old-fashioned diet and exercise are your best friends in achieving it. That said, there are simple tweaks you can make that will help you along the way—like taking the right supplements to ensure your body can absorb certain essential nutrients while flushing out waste more effectively, and your metabolism is functioning optimally. According to Trista Best, a registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, the best supplement for a flat belly is digestive enzymes. Never heard of them? It's time to get to know these powerful natural substances. (And while you're at it, here are the 10 Easiest Flat Belly Hacks You Need to Try.)
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Foods To Eat for a Flat Belly, Says Dietitian

A balanced, nourishing diet is key to losing weight, but when it comes to stubborn belly fat, there's one specific food group that can be particularly troublesome: Refined carbohydrates. Also known as "simple carbs," these foods have been stripped of their fiber and nutrients—so they do very little good, but can do a lot of harm.
Nutritionnews8000.com

When would a person need a vitamin B12 supplement?

A: B12 (also known as cobalamin) is essential for keeping your brain and nerves healthy and for making DNA and red blood cells. We typically get B12 through diet. Rich sources include beef, liver, clams, poultry, fish, fortified cereals, eggs, cheese, yogurt, milk and fortified plant milks (like soy, almond or rice milks).
FitnessPosted by
Woman's World

This Liver Detox Could Help 2 Pounds a Day — and Get Rid of Bloat and Fatigue

As much as we’re looking forward to post-pandemic life, many of us just can’t seem to shake the low energy, bloat, blah moods, and sleep issues we developed during lockdown. Why? From that extra glass (or two!) of wine to comfort-food binges to increased exposure to chemical cleaners, “our bodies have taken a hard hit recently, and virtually everyone now has a liver that isn’t functioning as well as it should,” notes world-renowned detox authority Alejandro Junger, MD. The good news: The liver is our most resilient organ. “Take simple steps to support its ability to detox and heal itself, and you can feel dramatically better by next week,” promises Dr. Junger, whose devotees report using his approach to quickly transform their health and shed one to two pounds every day.
Hair Carethemanual.com

The 13 Best Foods That Men Should Eat to Prevent Hair Loss

Hair loss may seem somewhat inevitable as we age, but many young men also struggle with premature hair thinning and loss. While we can’t stop time or biological aging, and we can’t change other significant factors such as our genetics, we can improve the health of our hair and prevent hair loss by ensuring we are eating a well-rounded, balanced, nutrient-dense diet.
LifestylePosted by
92.9 NIN

For Better Quality Sleep, Drink This Juice Every Day, According to Studies

Drinking tart cherry juice is a new phenomenon among athletes and health-seekers looking for natural ways to get a better night's sleep and lower inflammation in the body, because of its scientifically proven health benefits. Several studies have shown that tart cherries contain high levels of antioxidants and flavonoids, particularly anthocyanins, which help lower inflammation and improve sleep efficiency, two important factors that play a big role in overall health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy