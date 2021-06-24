Steelcase: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The office furniture maker posted revenue of $556.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Steelcase expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $750 million to $780 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Steelcase shares have climbed almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.48, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

