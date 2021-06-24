Zara Tindall Opens Up About Her Hilarious Struggle To Name Her Youngest Daughter Lena
One of the most exciting parts about the arrival of a new royal baby is the name reveal. The royal family has a long and proud tradition of choosing names that are historically significant to the lineage (most recently, Harry and Meghan named their baby daughter Lilibet, after Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname) but of course, not all royals choose to go this route. Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter, shared a fun story about how she chose her youngest daughter's name—and the hilarious reason why she had to rethink her first choice.www.townandcountrymag.com
Comments / 0