Zara Tindall Opens Up About Her Hilarious Struggle To Name Her Youngest Daughter Lena

By Emma Dibdin
townandcountrymag.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most exciting parts about the arrival of a new royal baby is the name reveal. The royal family has a long and proud tradition of choosing names that are historically significant to the lineage (most recently, Harry and Meghan named their baby daughter Lilibet, after Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname) but of course, not all royals choose to go this route. Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter, shared a fun story about how she chose her youngest daughter's name—and the hilarious reason why she had to rethink her first choice.

WorldVanity Fair

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Postpone Their Son August's Christening After COVID Scare

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had to reschedule their baby August's christening this weekend after one of their guests had a close brush with COVID-19. The couple planned to baptize their first child at a ceremony on Saturday held at All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park, according to People. In keeping with the UK's current pandemic safety protocol, the event was kept small with no more than 30 people expected to gather for the christening and after party at Royal Lodge, the nearby home of Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Queen Elizabeth was expected to be in attendance, as was Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who married in that same chapel last summer and are currently expecting their first child this fall.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Back in the saddle! Zara Tindall returns to eventing four months after giving birth to her son Lucas as she competes at The Barbury Castle International Horse Trials

Less than four months after the birth of her third child, Zara Tindall has returned to competitive sport. The mother-of-three, 40, who welcomed son Lucas on March 21st, looked delighted to be back in the saddle with her chestnut-coated horse Class Affair as she competed in the dressage phase at Barbury Castle International Horse Trials today.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
Women's Healthklif.com

Amanda Knox Opens Up About Her Painful Miscarriage

Amanda Knox is recounting the pain and “betrayal” she felt after suffering a miscarriage. Opening up in a new episode of her podcast “Labyrinths,” Knox admitted that she and husband Christopher Robinson had been trying for a baby, but the joy of finally getting pregnant would soon be overshadowed by the death of their unborn child.
Celebritiesbrides.com

Everything to Know About Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Relationship

Princess Beatrice, who is the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth, has known Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, English property developer, and his family for quite some time. Still, the two reportedly didn't start dating until about 2018, when they quickly took their relationship to the next level. Beatrice and Edoardo will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary this summer, and the couple recently made the exciting announcement that they're expecting a child together.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Zara Tindall Back In The Saddle Again, Returns To Competitive Sport

British royal family news reveals that Zara Tindall is back in the saddle again, returning to competitive sport less than four months after the birth of son Lucas on March 21. Zara rode Class Affair as she competed in the dressage phase at Barbury Castle International Horse Trials. She looked smart in a white shirt, gloves and riding hat with black leather riding boots. She won a team silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics and was presented with her medal by her mother Princess Anne. The silver Olympic medalist lives with her family on her mother Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Whitney Port just bravely opened up about her miscarriage and fertility struggles

Fashion icon and The Hills: New Beginnings star, Whitney Port, just bravely discussed how she's feeling following her second miscarriage – something she's spoken about candidly in the past, in the hopes of helping others. Whitney shared her recent thoughts through an Instagram Story, while meeting her newborn nephew, Tate, and remarking that her own child was due to have been born during the same week.
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

19 Photos of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton in Amethyst Jewels

For the latest in T&C's ongoing quest to catalog the House of Windsor's most exceptional jewels (take your pick from our prismatic galleries featuring royal diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, topaz, aquamarines, and turquoise), we turn to amethysts. Being that the color purple has long been associated with royalty, nobility, and wealth, it's no surprise that the Windsor vaults contain a number of these saturated, violet-hued jewels. Queen Alexandra was a particular fan, and reportedly loved amethysts over other gemstones (except for diamonds and pearls, naturally). In 1923, when Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (the future Queen Mother) was engaged to be married to Prince Albert, Duke of York (the future King George VI), Alexandra gifted her new granddaughter-in-law a gorgeous amethyst, diamond, and pearl sautoir necklace, with a large heart-shaped amethyst pendant as a centerpiece. Accompanying it was a handwritten note: “For my dear future grand daughter Elisabeth from her affte [affectionate] Grand Mother.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Lynne Spears Just Asked The Court About Her Daughter

It has been a very busy week when it comes to Britney Spears' conservatorship. On July 5, Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, resigned, stating that he hadn't spoken to Spears in more than two years, and that he was told that she is considering retirement, according to Deadline. While Rudolph was not directly involved in Spears' conservatorship, his decision came just two weeks after the pop star spoke in open court about being mistreated by her family and her management team.

