Joshua Bassett Says He Almost Died Two Days After ‘drivers license’ Was Released

Cover picture for the article

Joshua Bassett revealed a near-death experience where he only had a 30% chance of survival. On Thursday (June 24), GQ published an in-depth interview with the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star where he discussed the terrifying moment. Two days after his castmate Olivia Rodrigo released her song "driver's license," which fans have presumed was about Bassett, he “started getting very ill, and it kept getting worse."

