Joshua Bassett Says He Almost Died Two Days After ‘drivers license’ Was Released

Joshua Bassett proudly confirmed that he’s a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a wide-ranging new interview. Joshua Bassett, 20, is owning his true self. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star fueled speculation about his sexuality in May when he called Harry Styles “hot”, and then said “this is also my coming-out video.” Now, Josh is admitting that he was indeed coming out when he made those comments. “I wasn’t joking,” he told GQ in an interview published Thursday, June 24. “I stood behind every word that I said,” Josh added. “Even if there are consequences, I would much rather deal with consequences and live my truth than live in fear.”