Ovid, NY

The Friends of the Three Bears, in partnership with the Ovid Farmers’ Market, will host a Summer Concert Series

FingerLakes1
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friends of the Three Bears, in partnership with the Ovid Farmers’ Market, will host a Summer Concert Series on the lawn of the Three Bears. The Ovid Farmers’ Market will be held every Friday, 3-7pm, beginning June 18 and running through October 1, 2021. Shoppers will find a local harvest bounty: veggies, fruits, honey, maple syrup, jam, eggs, baked goods and flowers. EBT/SNAP benefits and FMNP coupons are redeemable at the market.

fingerlakes1.com

Seneca County, NY
Ovid, NY
Ovid
