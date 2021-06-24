Anxiety and Disordered Eating: How a False Sense of Control Provides Relief

DRENT (Done Right Every Now and Then), a self-described “emotional rapper” from Pawtucket, prides himself on constantly improving and meeting new challenges. He released his video and song “The Body Keeps the Score II” on May 18 to mark his 30th day of sobriety from food addiction. He has been very open with his family, friends and fans about managing his bulimia, working to stay sober and seeking help when his goal became changing his trajectory. In this second installment in a series of videos, which is an ode to Bessel van der Kolk (renowned psychiatrist and author of the book The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma), DRENT’s vision was to show growth, highlight that eating disorders are not a gendered issue and prove that recovery is possible.