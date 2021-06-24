Cancel
POTUS

Lawsuit filed against "Trump Train" supporters who harassed Biden campaign bus

By Kasey Johns
AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- An incident involving a Biden campaign bus and a so-called "Trump Train" is headed to court, according to a federal lawsuit. The suit, filed Thursday, alleges the Trump supporters violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, along with Texas state law when they surrounded the bus as it was traveling north on Interstate 35 between San Antonio and Austin. Dozens of trucks with Trump and American flags honked at the bus, and tried to slow it down.

