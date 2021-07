While young adults are currently well-protected from hardship during the pandemic, they may feel the effects of the recession in years to come, a report has found.New research published today by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and funded by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) looks at the effects of the labour market during the pandemic.The research is from a chapter of the 2021 edition of the annual Living Standards, Inequality and Poverty in the UK report by the IFS.It found that despite disruption to young people’s careers, there has been little sign of increases in deprivation among the 19...