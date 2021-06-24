Cancel
Watertown, NY

Doctor says vaccines are appear to be effective against COVID Delta strain

By John Pirsos
wwnytv.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doctors are saying the Delta variant of COVID-19 could be worse than the original strain. Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn, medical director for Samaritan Family Health Network, says the Delta variant appears to be more contagious and causes more severe symptoms than the regular COVID-19 strain. He...

