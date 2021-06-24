Cancel
MLB

Astros take on the Tigers following Urquidy's solid showing

9&10 News
9&10 News
 19 days ago

Houston Astros (46-28, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-42, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (5-4, 2.69 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Tigers: Jose Urena (2-7, 5.79 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +177, Astros -214; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jose Urquidy. Urquidy pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Tigers are 17-19 in home games in 2020. Detroit is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 40 total runs batted in.

The Astros are 20-15 in road games. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .346, good for first in the American League. Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .402.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-4. Michael Fulmer earned his first victory and Jeimer Candelario went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Detroit. Lance McCullers Jr. took his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 15 home runs and is batting .276.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 17 home runs and is batting .287.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Astros: 10-0, .327 batting average, 1.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 60 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (pectoral), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Niko Goodrum: (finger), Miguel Cabrera: (calf).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
