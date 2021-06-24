Fayette city administrator resigns days after announcing health break
FAYETTE – A few days after announcing on Facebook he would be taking a mental health break, Fayette’s city administrator resigned from his position. On June 14, Tyler Griffith announced via a press release on his personal account he would be taking a three-week break, citing mental health reasons and stated the job he took in July 2020 was “stacked against him,” according to previous KMZU reporting. Three days later, Fayette Mayor Kevin Oeth confirmed Griffith’s resignation on the city’s Facebook page.www.kmzu.com
Comments / 1