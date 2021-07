When you want to elevate a classic meal, avocados can take any recipe to the next level. This delicious fruit naturally fits in salads, sushi, tacos, and even desserts, making it a versatile and great-tasting addition that makes any meal better. This same popularity has made life harder for anyone looking to grab some fresh avocados. According to Business Insider, the supply of the produce has had to keep up with growing demand, and the tricky practice of maintaining an avocado orchard has caused prices to spike in recent years.