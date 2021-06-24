Jacqui Kenyon: Not all housing markets are on fire —where to find price cuts

This double-unit condo in Lynn is almost too hot to handle. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Converting old businesses into housing is en vogue right now, and hardly surprising, given the age of all the buildings around New England. Check the real estate scene in Boston and you’ll find it chock full of converted churches. But head north to find a fun variation on the concept: a converted 1890s fire house turned condos. Formerly home to the Ladder 3 Company of the Lynn Fire Department, Ladder 3 Lofts are rumored to have been originally wired by Thomas Edison. The building’s undergone a complete makeover since then—which unfortunately means no fireman’s pole for quick getaways—but the exterior still sports some gorgeous architectural traits from its original design, including large arched windows and a brick façade.