Jacqui Kenyon: Not all housing markets are on fire —where to find price cuts

By Jacqui Kenyon, Rate.com
tribuneledgernews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews coverage these days paints a picture of a real estate market overrun with eager buyers happy to pay tens of thousands of dollars over asking price to win the inevitable bidding war. But in many markets, sellers still have to cut listing prices to attract buyers — just the...

Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
CNN

Many homebuyers are dropping out of the market

Many buyers are dropping out of the market and opting not to buy now. Faced with all cash offers they can't match and a feeding frenzy on each house they visit, they are putting their home search on ice and reevaluating their home buying options.
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Columbus houses selling higher than list price in hot market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Demand for houses in Central Ohio has buyers writing checks over the sticker price to get into the house they want. Sue Van Woerkom, a real estate agent with Keller Williams Capital Partners and President-Elect of Columbus Realtors, says that the number of homes on the market has remained steady, but demand has gone up.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Home Prices Outpace Income, Dropping Housing Affordability Rates

Monthly mortgage payments increased by 20% in May as family incomes increased by a comparatively meager 1.2%, according to the National Association of Realtors’ Housing Affordability Index. And although mortgage rates remained historically low at 3.01% for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, median home prices were up 24.4% compared to May 2020. April affordability fared better than May: mortgage payments are 1.7% higher than April, and family income dropped by 1.0%. Still, a family making the median income has more than enough to afford a median-priced home.
MLSurbanturf.com

As DC’s Median Home Price Hits $700,000 For First Time, Buyers Take Notice

The median home price in DC hit $700,000 for the first time in June and that new high may be affecting homebuyer demand a bit. The number of pending home sales in the region dropped 7% compared to May, according to a new Bright MLS report out today, and home showings dipped 18%. New listings hitting the market in June also rose year-over-year by at least 24% in every local jurisdiction, providing some relief to a market plagued by a shortage of homes for sale.
Real Estatethewestsidegazette.com

When, Not If, Will Australian Housing Market Cool? Survey Finds

SYDNEY — Interest rates aren’t likely to move until late 2022 or early the following year, some experts say. Yet most are predicting Australia’s sizzling property market will cool within months. These are some findings of a recent survey conducted by comparison site, Finder, on the Australian Real Estate market.
Tennessee Statethunder1320.com

Tennessee ranks 16th least expensive for median home price

New data from the Case-Shiller Index reveals that the housing market is rising at a rate that hasn’t been seen in decades. While the year-over-year change in home prices hit a historic high in 2005, that housing boom was tame compared to 2021 when considering the speed at which prices have risen in the past year.
Marketsazbigmedia.com

New listings of homes for sale surpass 2019 levels

Sellers are returning to the housing market as the number of homes newly listed for sale surpassed 2019 levels for the first time since the start of the year, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Despite a long-awaited increase in the supply of...
Georgia Statenewnanceo.com

The Georgia Median Home Price Is Below the U.S. Median Price

New data from the Case-Shiller Index reveals that the housing market is rising at a rate that hasn’t been seen in decades. While the year-over-year change in home prices hit a historic high in 2005, that housing boom was tame compared to 2021 when considering the speed at which prices have risen in the past year.
Reno, NVnevadabusiness.com

Demand Continues to Outpace Supply in Reno-Tahoe Home Market

Q2 market snapshot shows continued momentum for Reno-Tahoe real estate market. Key findings revealed year-over-year home sales up by more than 100 percent and median prices up by as high as 63 percent in some areas. Tahoe City, Calif. – Demand for the Reno-Tahoe lifestyle continues to boom according to...
BusinessTelegraph

House prices predicted to rise despite buyers deserting property market

Demand for homes has slowed as potential stamp duty savings have been restricted, but estate agents have warned a chronic shortage of properties for sale could be a greater issue for the housing market. Growth in the number of buyer inquiries and agreed sales slowed nationally last month, reflecting the...
Lafayette, LAKLFY.com

June ’21 Housing Market update: Sale Price vs. Market Value: How Accurate Are Online Home Valuations?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – In a real estate market that continues to shatter records heading into the summer months, buyers are looking to stay within budgets while sellers are trying to maximize their home value. In March 2021 alone, single-family homes saw a nearly 52% year-over-year sales increase in Acadiana, but do those prices accurately reflect true market value?
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

Against all odds, Las Vegas housing market defies experts

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Las Vegas, dubbed the riskiest housing market in the nation less than a year ago by real estate analyst CoreLogic, is on track to price the working class out of the market by the end of the year, says Las Vegas Realtors president Aldo Martinez, and Wall Street is scrambling to scoop up the rentals… Continue Reading Against all odds, Las Vegas housing market defies experts  The post Against all odds, Las Vegas housing market defies experts  appeared first on Nevada Current.
Spokane, WAJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Spokane-Coeur d'Alene housing market booming, prices rising

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The way Darin Watkins sees it, the real estate boom in the once-sleepy Spokane, Washington, metropolitan area is a numbers problem. Far too many people are moving in, far too few homes are being built and prices have skyrocketed. Half of renters in Spokane County want...
Boston, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: An Industrial-Style Loft in a Converted Fire House

This double-unit condo in Lynn is almost too hot to handle. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Converting old businesses into housing is en vogue right now, and hardly surprising, given the age of all the buildings around New England. Check the real estate scene in Boston and you’ll find it chock full of converted churches. But head north to find a fun variation on the concept: a converted 1890s fire house turned condos. Formerly home to the Ladder 3 Company of the Lynn Fire Department, Ladder 3 Lofts are rumored to have been originally wired by Thomas Edison. The building’s undergone a complete makeover since then—which unfortunately means no fireman’s pole for quick getaways—but the exterior still sports some gorgeous architectural traits from its original design, including large arched windows and a brick façade.

