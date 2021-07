It had been ten years, five studio albums, and two number one albums on the U.S. Billboard country charts since Blackberry Smoke played Fredericksburg. On Saturday night the guys brought their ‘Back on Our Bullshit’ tour to Dominion Raceway to kick off the 4th of July weekend. The tour is in support of their latest release, You Hear Georgia which was released in May. The album has seen a lot of commercial success and was the number one selling album in both country and rock in its debut week. Fans can purchase the album HERE.