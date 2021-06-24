Cancel
Real Estate

Frenzied U.S. Residential Market May Be Passed Its Peak

By V.L. HENDRICKSON
mansionglobal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough asking prices for U.S. homes continue to rise, there are signs that the red-hot housing market has passed its peak, according to a report Thursday from realtor.com. The median listing price was up 12.2% in the week ending Saturday, compared to the same time in 2020, the data showed. That’s the 45th week in a row in which price growth was in the double digits.

