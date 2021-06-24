Sounders FC to fully open Lumen Field starting with July 7 home match

Seattle Sounders FC today announced that after an accomplished 20-year career with the club, longtime executive Bart Wiley is bidding farewell to the Rave Green. Seattle’s longest-tenured employee in the club’s modern era, Wiley joined the Sounders on September 18, 2001, playing a pivotal role in guiding the club from its USL days into Major League Soccer in 2009. He served in a number of positions within Sounders FC, including Chief Operating Officer from 2014 through 2019, going on to become the club’s Executive Vice President & Chief Global Officer. Over the past two decades, Wiley has cultivated a legacy of service and leadership, helping to grow the Rave Green into a leading MLS club and an organization that annually ranks in the global top 40 in average attendance.