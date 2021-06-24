Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Sounders FC to fully open Lumen Field starting with July 7 home match

By Sounders FC Communications
soundersfc.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Washington State on course to fully reopen after June 30 and consistent with Governor Jay Inslee’s full reopening plan, Sounders FC today announced that the club plans to fully open Lumen Field beginning with its July 7 home match against the Houston Dynamo. For Sounders FC fans, this means...

www.soundersfc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sounders Fc#Portland Thorns Fc#Lumen Field#Business Operations#Washingtonians#Sounders Fc#The Rave Green#Portland Thorns Fc#The Portland Timbers#877 Mls Goal#Sounders Fc Matchday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Politics
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSsoundersfc.com

Sounders FC single-match tickets now available

Seattle Sounders FC today announced that single-match tickets are now available for the club’s remaining 2021 home slate. Tickets are available exclusively online through SoundersFC.com or over the phone by calling 877-MLS-GOAL. Seating for all games is subject to availability at time of purchase and fans are encouraged to buy...
MLSsoundersfc.com

Match Preview & Media Resources: Sounders FC takes on Houston Dynamo FC at Lumen Field

Currently tied for the league record with 12 games unbeaten to start a season, Sounders FC (7-0-5, 26 points) hosts Houston Dynamo FC (3-3-6, 15 points) on Wednesday evening at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / JOEtv, Prime Video, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). Seattle is the fifth team in MLS history to start a season with at 12 games unbeaten, tied for the league record. The 12-match unbeaten run is also tied for the second longest in club history at any point in a single season, one shy of the club record of 13 set in 2017.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Sounders FC bids farewell to longtime executive and leader Bart Wiley

Seattle Sounders FC today announced that after an accomplished 20-year career with the club, longtime executive Bart Wiley is bidding farewell to the Rave Green. Seattle’s longest-tenured employee in the club’s modern era, Wiley joined the Sounders on September 18, 2001, playing a pivotal role in guiding the club from its USL days into Major League Soccer in 2009. He served in a number of positions within Sounders FC, including Chief Operating Officer from 2014 through 2019, going on to become the club’s Executive Vice President & Chief Global Officer. Over the past two decades, Wiley has cultivated a legacy of service and leadership, helping to grow the Rave Green into a leading MLS club and an organization that annually ranks in the global top 40 in average attendance.
MLSnewyorkredbulls.com

Match Preview: NYRB II Returns Home to Battle Miami FC on Friday Night

HARRISON, N.J. (June 23, 2021) – New York Red Bulls II (2-6-2, 8 points) return home to MSU Soccer Park on Friday, July 2 to face off against Miami FC for the second time this season. Kickoff between New York and Miami is set for 7 p.m. ET. Coverage is available on ESPN+.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Sounders FC to face Tigres UANL in 2021 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals on August 10

Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX today announced the participants and schedule for the 2021 Leagues Cup, the official annual single-elimination tournament that features clubs from MLS and Liga MX, Mexico’s topflight league. Sounders FC is set to host Tigres UANL at Lumen Field in the Quarterfinals of the tournament on Tuesday, August 10 at 7:00 p.m. PT.
Louisville, KYchatsports.com

NWSL MATCH RECAP | Racing Louisville FC 0, Thorns FC 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Midfielder Rocky Rodríguez scored a first half penalty kick, forward Simone Charley added a goal in the second half and Thorns FC defeated Racing Louisville FC 2-0 Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium. Goalkeeper Bella Bixby, making her first regular-season start, was credited with four saves and...
MLSsoundersfc.com

Three matchups to watch in SEAvHOU on Wednesday at Lumen Field

The Seattle Sounders are hosting the Houston Dynamo in their first meeting of 2021. With Cristian Roldan away with the United States national team, it’s likely that Rowe will step back into the starting lineup in central midfield alongside João Paulo and Josh Atencio. The Federal Way, Wash., native has fared very well in his first season in Seattle, and he’ll have a strong challenge against Rodríguez, one of MLS’ most underrated midfielders. Whomever wins this battle in the center of the park will go a long way in determining Wednesday night’s outcome.
MLSwestsideseattle.com

Sounders and Rave Mini pitch opened July 1

The Rave Foundation and Seattle Sounders have a goal to build 26 mini-pitch fields by 2026 when the World Cup hopefully comes to Seattle. A mini-pitch is a small playfield designed to encourage exercise and skill development. Last year, during Covid, another mini-pitch field opened at Midway Park in Des...
MLSchatsports.com

Match Preview: Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas

FC Dallas (2-4-4, 11th in West) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (2-6-2, 13th in West) Watching: TSN 1/4 (over-the-air), ESPN+ (streaming), AM730 (radio) FC Dallas are a team who have had a rocky year but are coming off a decent result and are hoping to use it as a chance to rocket up the table ... sound familiar?
MLSchatsports.com

Guess the Starting XI - Match Eleven vs. FC Dallas

Welcome back everyone - hopefully this week with plenty of time to get your picks in!. Apologies for the struggles last week, but we should be back to regularly scheduled programming from here on out. My thought for last week would be that we count it as a “no fault”...
MLSsoundersfc.com

Power Rankings: Sounders FC stays No. 1 in MLSsoccer.com, falls to No. 2 in ESPN

Following Sunday’s 1-1 road draw at the Colorado Rapids — which saw the Rave Green tie the MLS record to start the season with 12 unbeaten matches — the Sounders remain atop the leaderboard on MLSsoccer.com. Despite winning just twice over the past six matches, the consistency displayed by Brian Schmetzer’s side gives them the nod over surging Sporting Kansas City.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Seattle Sounders FC at Colorado Rapids: community player ratings form

The Seattle Sounders travelled to Colorado to take on the Rapids in a very festive, very July Fourth match at altitude. Alex Roldan opened his MLS account with a goal towards the end of the first half. The Sounders conceded in the second and looked like they might go behind, but held on thanks to that second wind that (apparently) every team experiences when playing at altitude. Anyways, rate your Sounders below.
MLSsacramentosun.com

Sounders top Dynamo, set MLS mark for best start

Kelyn Rowe scored his first goal of the season to break a scoreless tie and the streaking Seattle Sounders made history with a 2-0 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. The Sounders (8-0-5, 29 points) established a new MLS record of 13 straight unbeaten results to begin...
MLSchatsports.com

Toronto FC to head home with hopes it can soon return to playing games at BMO Field

Toronto FC president Bill Manning says he is optimistic the MLS team will soon be able to play games back at BMO Field. Toronto, which finished out the 2020 campaign in East Hartford, Conn., set up shop in Orlando this season due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. But the travelling party is returning home Thursday with the hope it will soon be able to host games.
MLSnashvillesc.com

Nashville Soccer Club Announces Date Change in Home Match Against New York City FC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 4, 2021) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today that the club’s home match against New York City FC has been moved to Sept. 3. The date change comes on the heels of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s announcement to host their 2022 FIFA World Cup™ qualifying match against Canada Soccer Men’s National Team on Sept. 5 at Nissan Stadium.
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Crew hold first practice at Lower.com Field ahead of July 3 opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew SC held its first practice at Lower.com Field on Wednesday ahead of their first game at their new Arena District stadium on Saturday, July 3 at 5:00. Families of players, coaches and staff, as well as corporate partners, were allowed to attend the practice...
MLShoustondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC fall 2-0 to Seattle Sounders FC

Houston Dynamo FC dropped their first game since May 29 after falling 2-0 to Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field this evening. Seattle took the lead in the 63rd minute off a cross Alex Roldan that found Kelyn Rowe at the near post for a one-touch finish. The Sounders doubled their lead after Raul Ruidiaz found the back of the net in the final minutes of the second half.

Comments / 0

Community Policy