Haywood County, NC

Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Haywood County

By Kyle Perrotti kperrotti@themountaineer.com
The Mountaineer
 18 days ago

Three people are behind bars after a quick drug investigation netted over eight pounds of methamphetamine, as well as heroin, cash and several firearms. According to a press release, the series of events that led to the large drug bust was set off with a pair of traffic stops on June 21. At the close of the two stops, Haywood County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Tryquissa Maria Liverman and Dean Keever, both Buncombe County residents.

State
North Carolina State
County
Haywood County, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
Haywood County, NC
Crime & Safety
#Drug Possession#Guns#Drug Trafficking#Haywood County Sheriff#Medford Hannah Road#Dea#Atf#Canton Police Department
