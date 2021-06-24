Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Haywood County

Three people are behind bars after a quick drug investigation netted over eight pounds of methamphetamine, as well as heroin, cash and several firearms. According to a press release, the series of events that led to the large drug bust was set off with a pair of traffic stops on June 21. At the close of the two stops, Haywood County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tryquissa Maria Liverman and Dean Keever, both Buncombe County residents.