HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - We told you back in February that the toll on the Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway will be removed on July 1 of this year. As the clock strikes midnight and it is officially July, signs will light up advising drivers to proceed with caution through the toll booths without charge. After that, SCDOT says the booths will only be around until 2022.