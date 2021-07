PHOENIX, AZ – Posting yet another double-double, former Wildcat Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances, but at this stage, getting wins in the NBA Finals is all that matters, and after posting a stat line of 10 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks, Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns came away with the 118-108 win.