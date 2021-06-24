Cancel
Risk Factors of Adverse Voice and Speech Effects of Oropharyngeal Cancer Identified Through Patient Reported Surveys

By Ariana Pelosci
cancernetwork.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with long-term oropharyngeal cancer were surveyed regarding factors leading to severe effects on voice and speech. Worse voice and speech adverse effects in patients with oropharyngeal cancer (OPC) were associated with high radiotherapy doses, multimodality therapy and continuation of smoking among other demographic factors, according to dating from a retrospective cohort study published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

