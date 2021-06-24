Jenkins counting down days until training camp

Happy Fourth of July to everyone! It is a day that means many things to us here in the USA. One minor thing in the big scheme of things that should resonate with many here: We are getting so close to the start of training camp in Oxnard for the Dallas Cowboys. It is now less than three weeks away. Here are some random thoughts about camp. Just another reminder, I’ll be in Oxnard from July 31st through August 3rd, so if you happen to be there, look for the old guy with a goatee wearing a Blogging The Boys shirt!