Jenkins counting down days until training camp

By Larry Mayer
chicagobears
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne answer that Bears second-round pick ﻿Teven Jenkins﻿ gave during a recent interview demonstrated just how eager he is to develop as an NFL rookie. Asked last week on the final day of the offseason program whether he'd like training camp to start the next day, the tackle from Oklahoma State said: "It's just more work for me. That's exactly what I need, so I'd be happy with it because I just want to keep on perfecting my craft. So, I'd be 100 percent OK."

